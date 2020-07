The UK is going to pay the price for its further moves against China, observers said.



Documents obtained by the Global Times showed that the HSBC intentionally played a dirty trick by setting up a political trap for Huawei's senior executive Meng Wanzhou, and colluded with the US government. Given deteriorating China-UK ties, some observers forecast that the London-based bank may become the first target on the list of China's countermeasures.



Some Chinese netizens expressed outrage on Monday over the UK's stance on China related matters. One suggested that other British brands like Jaguar Land Rover and BP may face the same fate as how the Boris government treated Huawei.