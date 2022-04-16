What's new

Beijing is scrambling to keep the U.S. from kicking Chinese firms worth $1.4 trillion off Wall Street. But Congress is in no mood for compromise

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
10,535
2
14,097
Country
United States
Location
United States
For 20 years, Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges—which now number 261—have existed in a state of limbo. They are subject to U.S. rules requiring they show their books to U.S. regulators, but Beijing has denied inspectors access, casting the two sides into a decades-long impasse. Washington had largely let Chinese firms’ noncompliance slide so American investors could tap into the riches of some of China’s most successful enterprises. But now U.S. lawmakers are demanding an end to the standoff with a law that would boot $1.4 trillion worth of Chinese stocks from American exchanges if Beijing continues to keep regulators at bay.

That prospect wiped hundreds of billions of dollars from the value of U.S.-listed Chinesefirms and spooked Beijing. Earlier this month, China’s securities commission announced that foreign regulators may “request to investigate…or inspect” overseas-listed Chinese firms and their auditors. The obscure accounting matter had turned into a test of wills, and Beijing had blinked.

Beijing is scrambling to keep the U.S. from kicking Chinese firms worth $1.4 trillion off Wall Street. But Congress is in no mood for compromise – Fortune

An obscure accounting matter has turned into a test of wills, and Beijing had blinked.
fortune.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Wall Street Loves China More Than Ever
Replies
7
Views
536
Stranagor
Stranagor
Stranagor
China considers making US-listed companies hand over data control to 3rd party firms – reports
Replies
0
Views
214
Stranagor
Stranagor
Hamartia Antidote
China’s rich are moving their money to Singapore. Beijing’s crackdown is one of the reasons
Replies
0
Views
132
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
B
China to set up a stock exchange in Beijing in major strategic move to bolster capital market
Replies
4
Views
312
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
onebyone
Indonesia’s J&T Express Eyes Shifting IPO From U.S. to Hong Kong
Replies
1
Views
230
nufix
nufix

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom