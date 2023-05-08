Beijing impressed by Bangladesh's rapid dev under PM Hasina's leadership: Ambassador Yao Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said his country is encouraged to see Bangladesh's rapid development, noting that the South Asian country will see further progress as it has a "strong leader" like Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "Our final objective is common development," he said...

08 May, 2023, 06:25 pmLast modified: 08 May, 2023, 06:43 pmPhoto: UNBPhoto: UNB"Our final objective is common development," he said, adding that Bangladesh is already a model for many countries in the world in terms of development.Ambassador Yao was speaking at the pre-departure reception on Sunday evening in honour of the Bangladeshi participants attending 2023 Chinese government training programmes.He said the participants of the first batch of the training are very lucky as such visits have resumed after three years of Covid-19 related restrictions.Yao said this programme will help the participants study China in a better way as the two countries eye strengthening bilateral relations on all aspects.Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy Song Yang, Senior Fellow and Secretary General of China and South Asia, Center Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS), China Liu Zongyi, Professor, Institute of International Studies, Fudan University, China Lin Minwang and Assistant Research Fellow, Institute for International Strategic and Security Studies, SIIS, China LI Hongmei, among others, were present.In 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a "historic visit" to Bangladesh and, together with PM Hasina, uplifted the bilateral relations to a "strategic partnership of cooperation".Appreciating the Chinese government's initiative, the participants said tomorrow's Bangladesh requires intellectual and skilled people like in China to achieve its goals by 2041.They said Bangladesh is in need of skilled people and the programme will be useful for them.