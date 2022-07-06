What's new

Beijing hopes Pakistan takes down terror groups attacking Chinese projects, personnel

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Appreciate Islamabad's 'strong efforts' to apprehend Confucious Center attackers
China on Wednesday expressed the hope that Pakistan will take down terror organizations attacking Chinese projects in the country, adding that it firmly supports Pakistan’s counter-terror efforts.

This was expressed by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday during his regular news briefing.

Lijian said that Beijing was closely following the investigation into the terrorist attack.

“We appreciate the strong efforts made by the Pakistani side,” he said, noting that further investigations in the matter were underway.

“We hope the Pakistani side will get to the bottom of this attack, bring the perpetrators to justice, he said.

Lijian, who spent a tenure in Islamabad before his current posting, continued that China hopes Pakistan will take down the terrorist organizations involved in the attack and ensure the safety of Chinese projects, personnel and institutions in Pakistan.

“China will also firmly support Pakistan’s efforts on counterterrorism to provide an even safer environment for China-Pakistan cooperation.”

On Tuesday, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the arrest of the main suspect in the April 26 attack on the Confucious Center located inside Karachi University. The attack had left four people dead, including three Chinese teachers, and injured at least two others.

Memon had said that foreign entities were involved in the attack on Chinese nationals.
Beijing hopes Pakistan takes down terror groups attacking Chinese projects, personnel

Appreciate Islamabad's 'strong efforts' to apprehend Confucious Center attackers
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE What happens if the attacker files bail n lohaar high court or gets high platlettes and wants to travel abroad for medical or wants same treatment in jail as uzair baloch
 

