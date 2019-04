Beijing Hires Hundreds To Manage Mandatory Party Propaganda App



We didn't think it was possible, but then again, when it comes to the CPC's leveraging of technology for the purposes of ideological indoctrination and social control, nothing surprises us anymore.



After Tencent created a mobile app that awarded 'points' to government employees who were the fastest to stand and applaud during a speech by President Xi, the Chinese government has released a smartphone app of its own that takes its indoctrination efforts to a whole new level. Th app awards points to state employees for studying lessons on socialist ideology, taking quizzes on "Xi Jinping thought" and watching lectures about aspects of Chinese culture and Communist Party history.