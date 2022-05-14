What's new

Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed train to reach 350 km/h in June

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,627
-4
16,049
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
The Beijing-Wuhan section of the high-speed railway connecting the Chinese capital with the southern city of Guangzhou will use trains running at a maximum speed of 350 km/h starting in June, the China Railway has announced.
A test was conducted on the section linking Beijing with the provincial capital of Hubei in central China on Friday.
The test used a Fuxing bullet train and high-speed integrated testing vehicle, with a comprehensive check on up-down track, bridge, telecommunication, signal and overhead line system. It started from Beijing West Railway Station and ran south along the Beijing-Guangzhou High-speed Railway.
During the test, the train's speed reached 385.1 km/h at one point.
The current maximum operation speed along the 2,300-km rail between Beijing and Guangzhou is 310 km/h.
Ye Yangsheng, the chief engineer at China Railway, explained to China Media Group (CMG) some of the safety considerations for trains operating at such speeds.
"The acceleration of high-speed trains requires comprehensive consideration of various factors such as technical conditions, market demand, operation cost and environmental remediation," he said.
"Inside tunnels, the high-speed train is in a semi-closed environment. The increase in air pressure brings additional resistance, which makes the running resistance up by about 30 percent compared with open line conditions," Ye added.
After the success of the test, the Beijing-Wuhan section of the line will operate at 350 km/h starting June 20.
Currently, there are only four high-speed rails in China operating at 350 km/h, mostly in short-distance travel. They are: Beijing-Shanghai high-speed rail, Beijing-Tianjin intercity rail, Chengdu-Chongqing high-speed rail, and certain parts of Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed rail. The Beijing-Guangzhou rail is also the longest in terms of travel distance.
(With input from Global Times)

news.cgtn.com

Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed train to reach 350 km/h in June

The Beijing-Wuhan section of the high-speed railway connecting the Chinese capital with the southern city of Guangzhou will use trains running at a maximum speed of 350 km/h starting in June, the China Railway has announced.
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
 
Raffie

Raffie

FULL MEMBER
May 19, 2022
123
-1
88
Country
France
Location
France
TGV 547.8kmh.jpg

France's TGV (Train à Grande Vitesse) records :
Feb. 26th 1981 : 380km/h
May 18th 1990 : 515.3km/h
April 3rd 2007 : 574.8km/h
France : more than 40 years of bullet-trains
:wave:
The Bugatti Chiron is also the first car to cross the 300 mph on a road:
1654498449522.png

Aug, 2nd 2019 : 304.773 mph = 490.484 km/h
But look at 3:18 ...
There is a way to do Mach1.2 on a road:
:nana:
 
Last edited:
KampfAlwin

KampfAlwin

FULL MEMBER
Mar 9, 2021
189
0
400
Country
Brunei Darussalam
Location
Brunei Darussalam
Raffie said:
View attachment 851781
France's TGV (Train à Grande Vitesse) records :
Feb. 26th 1981 : 380km/h
May 18th 1990 : 515.3km/h
April 3rd 2007 : 574.8km/h
France : more than 40 years of bullet-trains
:wave:
Click to expand...
> Tries to show a picture of 'french superiority' over HSR
> Shows a picture of a Chinese HSR train instead

Lmao. The jokes truly write themselves.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China set a new world record of the closing speed among two trains at the speed of 870 km/hour
Replies
0
Views
233
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
  • Locked
China’s new 350 km/hr high-speed train so luxurious that it will make you forget the fanciest of business class cabins – rotating life-flat seats, la
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
2K
LeGenD
LeGenD
beijingwalker
Two new high-speed railway lines to open in China tommorrow on Monday, one designed for extreme cold weather
Replies
4
Views
678
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China plans 'Doomsday trains' that could transport nuclear missiles around the country and even carry out launches which are hard to detect
Replies
1
Views
294
Raffie
Raffie
beijingwalker
ULTIMATE Engineering, How China build a train station in 9 hours, China Incredible High Speed Rail
Replies
0
Views
134
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom