Beijing bound Air Malaysia flight loses contact

Malaysia Airlines Loses Contact With Flight Carrying 239

Breaking news.Supposed to have landed 2 hours ago.Search underway. .A Malaysia Airlines flight carrying 239 people has lost contact with air traffic control and was still missing two hours after it was supposed to have landed in Beijing, the airline said Saturday morning.The airline told NBC News that a search-and-rescue mission was under way for Flight MH370, a Boeing 777-200, but it said it had no further information.