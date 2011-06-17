What's new

Beijing bound Air Malaysia flight loses contact

temujin

temujin

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2010
447
0
501
Breaking news.

Supposed to have landed 2 hours ago.Search underway. .

Malaysia Airlines Loses Contact With Flight Carrying 239 - NBC News
Malaysia Airlines Loses Contact With Flight Carrying 239
A Malaysia Airlines flight carrying 239 people has lost contact with air traffic control and was still missing two hours after it was supposed to have landed in Beijing, the airline said Saturday morning.

The airline told NBC News that a search-and-rescue mission was under way for Flight MH370, a Boeing 777-200, but it said it had no further information.
 
Edison Chen

Edison Chen

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 21, 2013
2,944
11
5,102
Country
China
Location
Japan
3876e6df-4ae5-495c-9103-0476cbe90822.jpg


Losing contact with control department in Ho Chi Minh air traffic zone? This plane has never contacted with China control department nor entered China air zone.
 
terranMarine

terranMarine

BANNED
May 3, 2012
7,623
-18
18,040
Country
China
Location
Serbia
BBC News - Malaysia Airlines 'loses contact with plane'

The Boeing B777-200 aircraft was carrying 227 passengers, including two children, and 12 crew members.

It went missing two hours after taking off from Kuala Lumpur.

It was lost in airspace controlled by Vietnam, China's Xinhua state news agency said.

The aircraft did not enter airspace controlled by China and did not make contact with Chinese controllers, the agency added.
 
cnleio

cnleio

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 23, 2012
10,571
19
30,436
Country
China
Location
China
227 passagers (158x Chinese) in that Air (Boeing 777), only 7x hours oil out ... i think the bad thing had happened in South China Sea.

To Malaysia members, any news ?






 
Last edited:
Falcon29

Falcon29

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 13, 2013
21,859
-12
18,633
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
United States
CNN is reporting that it may have been over the South China Sea, hopefully Chinese rescue teams may head to the location if it crashed into the water.

Hope everything is well for all.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
StormShadow Bound for Beijing, army hopes to close bitter chapter Indian Defence Forum 0
beijingwalker Beijing-Xiongan high-speed railway to start debugging China & Far East 1
beijingwalker Beijing to impose restrictions on all US diplomats in China World Affairs 0
Zapper South China Sea: Beijing joins new negotiations in bid to prevent all out war Central & South Asia 1
Viet Vietnam Backs U.S. Role in South China Sea, Rebuffing Beijing China & Far East 28
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India permanently Indian Defence Forum 59
D Australian journalist Cheng Lei detained in Beijing over 'national security risks', Chinese ministry says World Affairs 14
beijingwalker World's 1st mass-produced transparent TV on display at services trade fair in Beijing Technology & Science 5
beijingwalker Featured Pentagon Report: China Now Has World’s Largest Navy as Beijing Expands Military Influence Military Forum 10
Feng Leng China could weaponise drug exports to retaliate against US chip restrictions, Beijing adviser says Americas 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top