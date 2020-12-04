beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 37,506
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Beijing Beats New York as Home for Most Billionaires
April 8, 2021
Beijing is now home to more billionaires than any other city in the world, according to the latest Forbes’ annual rich list.
The Chinese capital added 33 billionaires last year and now hosts 100, said the business magazine.
This narrowly beats New York City, which hosts 99 and has held the top ranking for the last seven years.
April 8, 2021
Beijing is now home to more billionaires than any other city in the world, according to the latest Forbes’ annual rich list.
The Chinese capital added 33 billionaires last year and now hosts 100, said the business magazine.
This narrowly beats New York City, which hosts 99 and has held the top ranking for the last seven years.