Beijing-based vet, who was confirmed as China's first human infection case with Monkey B virus [monkeypox], dies: Report

was first identified in 1932 following the death of William Brebner, a young physician who was bitten by a rhesus monkey . He had healed from the bite but later developed a febrile illness, resulting in localized erythema lymphadenitis and, ultimately, transverse myelitis . Neurologic tissues obtained during autopsy revealed the presence of an ultrafilterable agent that appeared similar to HSV-1 .This isolate was originally termed "W virus."Within a year of Brebner's death, Albert Sabin identified a novel virus from the same samples, [16] which he later named B virus. Sabin further described the lethality ofby showing that infectivity was independent of the route of inoculation. Additionally, it was observed thatinduced immunologic responses similar to HSV-1and shared similarities to HVP -2 and Langur herpesvirus, two other nonhuman primate alphaherpesviruses.By 1959,was identified as the causative agent in 17 human cases, 12 of which resulted in death. Approximately 50 cases had been identified by 2002, although only 26 were well documented. Improvements in handling human cases have been made in the past several decades. Between 1987 and 2004, the mortality rate decreased, largely due to the addition of new forms of treatment and improved diagnosis. There have been a total of five fatalities related toin this period.