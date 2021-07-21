Beijing-based vet, who was confirmed as China's first human infection case with Monkey B virus [monkeypox], dies: Report

China reports first death due to Monkey B virus 53-year-old vet showed early-onset symptoms of nausea and vomiting a month after he dissected two dead monkeys in early March.Meanwhile, his family members are reportedly safe from the virus

A Beijing-based veterinarian who was confirmed as China's first human infection case with Monkey B virus (BV) has died, amid rising concerns. Meanwhile, a person infected with the monkeypox virus has been detected in Texas, US.Global Times citing the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the 53-year-old vet showed early-onset symptoms of nausea and vomiting a month after he dissected two dead monkeys in early March. The vet sought treatment in several hospitals and eventually died on May 27, said the journal.Meanwhile, his family members are reportedly safe from the virus.The vet used to works for an institution researching on non-human primates.Global Times stated, there were no fatal or even clinically evident BV infections in China before, thus the vet's case marks the first human infection case with BV identified in China.