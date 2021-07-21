What's new

Beijing-based vet, who was confirmed as China's first human infection case with Monkey B virus [monkeypox], dies: Report

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
24,064
24
17,309
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.livemint.com

China reports first death due to Monkey B virus

53-year-old vet showed early-onset symptoms of nausea and vomiting a month after he dissected two dead monkeys in early March.Meanwhile, his family members are reportedly safe from the virus
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com

The vet used to works for an institution researching on non-human primates.


  • 53-year-old vet showed early-onset symptoms of nausea and vomiting a month after he dissected two dead monkeys in early March
  • Meanwhile, his family members are reportedly safe from the virus

A Beijing-based veterinarian who was confirmed as China's first human infection case with Monkey B virus (BV) has died, amid rising concerns. Meanwhile, a person infected with the monkeypox virus has been detected in Texas, US.


Global Times citing the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the 53-year-old vet showed early-onset symptoms of nausea and vomiting a month after he dissected two dead monkeys in early March. The vet sought treatment in several hospitals and eventually died on May 27, said the journal.

Meanwhile, his family members are reportedly safe from the virus.

The vet used to works for an institution researching on non-human primates.

Global Times stated, there were no fatal or even clinically evident BV infections in China before, thus the vet's case marks the first human infection case with BV identified in China.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,543
1
76,520
Country
China
Location
China
Macacine alphaherpesvirus 1
Click to expand...
was first identified in 1932 following the death of William Brebner, a young physician who was bitten by a rhesus monkey. He had healed from the bite but later developed a febrile illness, resulting in localized erythema, lymphangitis, lymphadenitis and, ultimately, transverse myelitis. Neurologic tissues obtained during autopsy revealed the presence of an ultrafilterable agent that appeared similar to HSV-1.This isolate was originally termed "W virus."

Within a year of Brebner's death, Albert Sabin identified a novel virus from the same samples,[16] which he later named B virus. Sabin further described the lethality of Macacine alphaherpesvirus 1 by showing that infectivity was independent of the route of inoculation. Additionally, it was observed that Macacine alphaherpesvirus 1 induced immunologic responses similar to HSV-1and shared similarities to HVP-2 and Langur herpesvirus, two other nonhuman primate alphaherpesviruses.

By 1959, Macacine alphaherpesvirus 1 was identified as the causative agent in 17 human cases, 12 of which resulted in death. Approximately 50 cases had been identified by 2002, although only 26 were well documented. Improvements in handling human cases have been made in the past several decades. Between 1987 and 2004, the mortality rate decreased, largely due to the addition of new forms of treatment and improved diagnosis. There have been a total of five fatalities related to Macacine alphaherpesvirus 1 in this period.
Click to expand...
First case in China, but in the west it's been around for almost a century already, sporadically happen here and there.
China's first AID case was also brought in from the west in the early 1980's, by an American.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom