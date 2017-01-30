Beijing: any scheme to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor won't succeed China on Friday reaffirmed its support to Pakistan in fighting terrorist forces and stressed that any scheme to sabotage the building of an economic corridor linking the two countries will not succeed.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question about Pakistan's recent allegations against India.

We also believe that any scheme to sabotage the construction of the corridor will not succeed.

Updated 2020.11.20 18:01 GMT+8CGTNPhoto taken on January 29, 2018 shows a view of Gwadar Port in southwest Pakistan's Gwadar. The port is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. /XinhuaPakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi last week accused India of sponsoring terrorism aimed at destabilizing the country. Babar Iftikhar, Pakistan's military spokesman, saidThe officials said they had evidence to back the allegations.Zhao said, calling on countries in the region to jointly fight terrorism and maintain common security.and firmly supports its anti-terrorism efforts, he said., he said it will not only boost economic development in the two countries, but also promote interconnectivity and common prosperity in the region." the spokesperson said. "