Beijing about to drain the swamp of Hong Kong's judiciary?

It looks like reforming Hong Kong's "we are beyond reproach" Shakespearean troop (aka wigs) is coming up very soon:"Hong Kong’s independent judiciary derives its authority from the central government, and as such, its decisions should reflect the country’s will and interests", said head of Beijing’s national security office in Hong Kong, Zheng Yanxiong."The city’s courts derive power from Beijing; rule of law is only ‘castles in the air’ if national security is not defended.He also praises city’s national security police unit, saying it deserves ‘respect, reverence and reliance of all Hongkongers’.The HK Judiciary is now officially put on notice with this "don't say we didn't warn you" interview.It's only a matter of time before horse hair will be replaced by, oh my God, real hair (or none at all) !!!!Hong Kongs British educated judges will lament their proud Western, "We are not Chinese" tradition, but must either adapt or go work as an arbitrator at an English law firm like Geoffrey Ma did.*********Hong Kong’s independent judiciary derives its authority from the central government, and as such, its decisions should reflect the country’s will and interests, according to the head of Beijing’s national security office in the city.In a rare interview, published by a pro-Beijing magazine on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the imposition of the, Zheng Yanxiong warned that Hong Kong’s much-vaunted rule of law would only be “castles in the air” if the legislation was not enforced.“[Hong Kong’s] independent judiciary’s power is authorised by the National People’s Congress. It must highly manifest the national will and national interest, or else it will lose the legal premise of the authorisation,” said Zheng, who is the director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security.