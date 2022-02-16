Beijing 2022: India’s campaign end at Olympics after Arif Khan records DNF in slalom​

beijingwalker
Beijing 2022: India’s campaign end at Olympics after Arif Khan records DNF in slalomANI
16 February, 2022 11:00 am IST
Beijing [China], February 16 (ANI): Indian alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan ended his campaign at the ongoing Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics with a DNF (Did Not Finish) in the men’s slalom event on Wednesday.
Arif was India’s sole representative at the Beijing 2022. (ANI)
