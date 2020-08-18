/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Beidaihe 2020 agenda

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by Song Hong, Aug 18, 2020 at 8:38 AM.

  1. Aug 18, 2020 at 8:38 AM #1
    Song Hong

    Song Hong FULL MEMBER

    This is what I hypothesized from clues within Hu Xijin writings.

    * Development of nuclear weapons. China need to up nuclear warhead to 4000 (ok the number can varies), to prevent US from being reckless.

    * Hike defence expenditure to 4% of GDP

    * Create some sort of alliance (something like NATO-lite) to against US gangsterism

    * Quasi and total Independence and self-reliance on high tech and critical sector. Now the focus is IC manufacturing equipment. Next will be software OS. Food and energy self-sufficiency also on agenda.

    * Further de-dollarization and internationalization of CNY.

    Since the trade deal is as good as dead

    * Comprehensively clean up financial American companies in China, especially investment banks
     
