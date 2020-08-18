Beidaihe 2020 agenda

This is what I hypothesized from clues within Hu Xijin writings. * Development of nuclear weapons. China need to up nuclear warhead to 4000 (ok the number can varies), to prevent US from being reckless. * Hike defence expenditure to 4% of GDP * Create some sort of alliance (something like NATO-lite) to against US gangsterism * Quasi and total Independence and self-reliance on high tech and critical sector. Now the focus is IC manufacturing equipment. Next will be software OS. Food and energy self-sufficiency also on agenda. * Further de-dollarization and internationalization of CNY. Since the trade deal is as good as dead * Comprehensively clean up financial American companies in China, especially investment banks