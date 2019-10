The military's working dogs are absolutely amazing. They are true heroes that fight right alongside their human teammates in literally the most dangerous scenarios one can imagine. They have a long and downright impressive history that is increasingly being appreciated . Case in point, Saturday's raid to capture or kill one of the most despicable human beings in modern history, the leader of ISIS and the mastermind of its heinous caliphate, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. You can read our complete in-depth coverage on the raid here , but we are elated that the brave combat K9 that was brought on that mission and supposedly injured after chasing scumbag al-Baghdadi down a dead-end tunnel where he killed himself by detonating a suicide vest is going to survive. And yes, we now have a picture of him!President Trump released a photo of the dog on Twitter on Monday, stating "We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!"