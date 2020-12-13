Behind The Camps’ Gates: Rape And Sexual Violence Against Uyghur Women

Behind The Camps’ Gates: Rape And Sexual Violence Against Uyghur Women Reports of rape and sexual violence followed. According to a new report by the BBC, “Women in China's ‘re-education’ camps for Uyghurs have been systematically raped, sexually abused, and tortured.”