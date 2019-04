Civilizations die from suicide, not by murder.”

― Arnold Toynbee

Introduction

India: The Hindu Holy-Land and the End of History

Muslim rule over the holy land of Bharat for centuries, followed by the disintegration of the holy land which resulted in the creation of an Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muslim People's Republic of Bangladesh, Islamic Republic of Maldives and a Buddhist Sri Lanka, wounded the nobility of the holy land of Bharat. It also laid the foundation for a struggle for restoring the true nobility and integrity of “Bharat”. In the religious view of Hindus, history would end when the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muslim Bangladesh, Muslim Maldives, Buddhist Sri Lanka and Chinese Xinjiang would be reoccupied under Brahman-Hindu rule.



The Brahman-Hindu Conceptualization of Civilization

It is important to mention here that there are Hindus who reject this notion of the end of history with Brahman rule over the rest of human civilization, but they do not control the strategic decision making in Bharat. Hindu-nationalist parties and organizations such as Hindu Mahasabha, Kakbhusundi Revolutionary Forum (KRF), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, and Bharatiya Janata Party have already taken over the major power centers in India.

Israel: Jewish Holy-Land and the End of History

The Jews believe their golden age is around the corner but in order to pave the way for this Jewish golden age firstly, they must return to their holy land which they had already done during the inter-war period. Secondly, they must reclaim holy Israel as their Jewish homeland which they had already done in 1948. Thirdly, the state of Israel must expand its territory from river Nile to river Euphrates (Greater Israel) and the temple of Solomon must be rebuilt replacing Masjid Al-Aqsa. Fourthly, Jewish holy land the State of Israel would have to become the ruling the state in the world around it. Lastly to constitute the end of history for Judaism, Jewish scriptures proclaims that a Jew will arrive and declare him as the Messiah in the last age and with that Jewish recognition of him as the Messiah would declare their end of history.

Conclusion: The Threat Matrix of India-Israel Alliance and its Strategic Philosophy

But the question arises how they are going to put an effort for the restoration of their respective golden ages when we know that both are part of the modern secular nation-sate system? Answer: In order to pave the way for their golden age, secular nationalism must replace by religious nationalism sidelining all the consequences for the politics of the state.



According to Indian strategic thought, the holy land of Bharat is the only home for Hindus. Thus, the reality of India was not the bi-product of British decolonization or the Muslim effort for a separate homeland in the sub-continent. The reality of India is Hinduism and its quest for the truth which will culminate in the absorption of former Indian territories (Akhand Bharat) and will result into an eternal Hindu rule in the world order.



Both India and Israel, both civilizations with their only states in the world order have found a common obstacle in the quest for their golden age. And that enemy is Islam and its message which contradicts with the claims of Hindu and Jewish view of the movement and the end of history. Islamic civilization which is currently divided into nation-state system comprises of states surrounding Israel in the Middle East and states surrounding India in the South Asia such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Maldives. Hence, the establishment of an alliance between the Zionists who rule Israel today and the Brahman Hindu who rule India today is inevitable and has resulted into a nexus which is unbreakable in both war and peace.