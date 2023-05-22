Behind Closed Doors - Released today on Apple TV

Behind Closed Doors | Apple TV Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) are people who hold a public function and as a result, present higher risks of being involved in bribery or corrupt…

This is the documentary that caused establishment to murder Journalist Arshad Sharif, it released on Apple TV today so will watch tonight, I hope this lights their pants on fire and opens peoples eyes to wholesale corruption in Pakistani Establishment. To be released on Netflix and Amazon Prime in the next few weeks.A film about corruption in high places and those who enable itPolitically Exposed Persons (PEPs) are people who hold a public function and as a result present higher risks of being involved in bribery or corruption. Offshore leaks have revealed repeatedly that PEPs use British finance and British offshore jurisdictions to launder their wealth, hide their wealth and re-invest it into the global financial system. London is the place where they buy property, where they take legal action against their critics and where they live when they fall from grace.But what happens when a developing country fights back and attempts to get Britain to return the money that it claims has been stolen?Watch Behind Closed Doors and find out.Website: Behindcloseddoorsdoc.comDistributor: VariousIMDB: LinkWith Contributions From: Imran Khan, Arshad Sharif, John-Allan Namu, Tom Stocks, Rachel Davies Teka, Fawad Chaudry, Emin Huseynov, Shazad Akbar, Irfan Hashmi.A Film By: Michael Oswald and Murtaza MehdiDirector/Writer/Producer: Michael OswaldWriter/Producer/Assistant Director: Murtaza MehdiNarrated By: Tom F.Original Music: Matthew SwinnertonResearch: Hina SarwatAudio Mix & Master: Sean Adam BoucherKenya Production: Simeon C Roberts