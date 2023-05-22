What's new

Behind Closed Doors - Released today on Apple TV

This is the documentary that caused establishment to murder Journalist Arshad Sharif, it released on Apple TV today so will watch tonight, I hope this lights their pants on fire and opens peoples eyes to wholesale corruption in Pakistani Establishment. To be released on Netflix and Amazon Prime in the next few weeks.

tv.apple.com

Behind Closed Doors | Apple TV

Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) are people who hold a public function and as a result, present higher risks of being involved in bribery or corrupt…
tv.apple.com tv.apple.com

A film about corruption in high places and those who enable it

Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) are people who hold a public function and as a result present higher risks of being involved in bribery or corruption. Offshore leaks have revealed repeatedly that PEPs use British finance and British offshore jurisdictions to launder their wealth, hide their wealth and re-invest it into the global financial system. London is the place where they buy property, where they take legal action against their critics and where they live when they fall from grace.

But what happens when a developing country fights back and attempts to get Britain to return the money that it claims has been stolen?

Watch Behind Closed Doors and find out.



Website: Behindcloseddoorsdoc.com
Distributor: Various
IMDB: Link
With Contributions From: Imran Khan, Arshad Sharif, John-Allan Namu, Tom Stocks, Rachel Davies Teka, Fawad Chaudry, Emin Huseynov, Shazad Akbar, Irfan Hashmi.
A Film By: Michael Oswald and Murtaza Mehdi
Director/Writer/Producer: Michael Oswald
Writer/Producer/Assistant Director: Murtaza Mehdi
Narrated By: Tom F.
Original Music: Matthew Swinnerton
Research: Hina Sarwat
Audio Mix & Master: Sean Adam Boucher
Kenya Production: Simeon C Roberts
 

