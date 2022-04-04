What's new

Beggars should not dream about Burgers!!

Before you scroll down and start digging into the thread, I want everyone to watch this clip and understand the context in which PM in Waiting (at that time) Mr.Shehbaz Shariff was talking. When you are in line to be appointment Prime Minister of a Nuclear powered country and your son is in line to be appointed Chief Minister of Punjab, you have to think from heart.



Well he was right, Beggars can't be choosers and beggars certainly should not ever dream about eating burgers when it's owned by Sharif family


1649034140127.png


1649034204369.png




Ownership of these lies with none other than SUleman Shehbaz

1649034480442.png


1649034524586.png

1649035255017.png


1649034553109.png


1649034590412.png


1649034637367.png


1649034662701.png


1649035180366.png
 
The PML-N mantra... Beggers for life.... He said "Beggers can't be choosers, it's a long journey!"...

The PML-N mantra... Beggers for life.... He said "Beggers can't be choosers, it's a long journey!"...

 
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Those Franchise cost 250,000 USD to 1 Million Dollar , liquid cash
What is this fella's job ? to have this kind of saving ?
Click to expand...
Suleman is the owner --- started off in Birmingham and Manchester and now has sold off many other across UK.....so people are actually paying him to open up a franchise
 

