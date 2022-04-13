Before resigning, here is what Imran needs to do....

So there are contradictory reports about PTI resignations being accepted or not so I don't really know if my point is moot.I believe Imran needs to oust and disqualify his dissident members first and foremost.For this purpose a No confidence motion should be submitted against Shahbaz.Now he has the votes so it will most likely be shot down but when PTI members vote against Shahbaz, but dissident members don't , they would be disqualified. What do you people think???