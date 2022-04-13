What's new

Before resigning, here is what Imran needs to do....

W

White privilege

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2022
371
0
517
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So there are contradictory reports about PTI resignations being accepted or not so I don't really know if my point is moot.I believe Imran needs to oust and disqualify his dissident members first and foremost.For this purpose a No confidence motion should be submitted against Shahbaz.Now he has the votes so it will most likely be shot down but when PTI members vote against Shahbaz, but dissident members don't , they would be disqualified. What do you people think???
 
P

pakman12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 20, 2014
559
1
533
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
White privilege said:
So there are contradictory reports about PTI resignations being accepted or not so I don't really know if my point is moot.I believe Imran needs to oust and disqualify his dissident members first and foremost.For this purpose a No confidence motion should be submitted against Shahbaz.Now he has the votes so it will most likely be shot down but when PTI members vote against Shahbaz, but dissident members don't , they would be disqualified. What do you people think???
Click to expand...

Apparently their resignations are not being accepted from what I heard. Even in that case if they did bring a NCV against Showbaz then it is a good opportunity to get rid of the dissidents and weaken the PDM Government. Perhaps it could allow them to gain a mahjority again if by-elections are called and PTI wins all the dissidents' seats again.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
OPPOSITION ANNOUNCES NO-TRUST MOTION AGAINST KP GOVT
Replies
10
Views
339
RealNapster
RealNapster
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
'Thank God I will not see their faces again,' PM Imran Khan hits out at dissident PTI MPs
Replies
5
Views
270
ghazi52
ghazi52
Xestan
  • Article
PM Imran says 'establishment' gave him three options: resignation, no-confidence vote or elections
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
75
Views
2K
Mugen
Mugen
crankthatskunk
Imran Khan's Trump Card
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Areesh
Imran Khan Please Resign Enmasse from All the Assemblies
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
1K
yusufjee
yusufjee

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom