Before Abhinandan, Chandan Also Dropped By For Tea!

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
On 24 April 1965, Indian Air Force MD-450 Ouragan IC-698 was forced to land in fields near the Badin Air Field after getting intercepted by Pakistan Air Force F-86 Sabres. The IAF aircraft crossed the International border. The pilot Flt Lt Rana Lal Chandan, blaming bad weather, said he lost his way. After interrogation, he was returned to India and the aircraft was displayed at AHQ Peshawar.

20221206_161224.jpg
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
For followers of aviation history, the name Chuck Yeager evokes as much awe as Sachin Tendulkar does for cricket buffs or Elon Musk for EV enthusiasts. Yeager, a US fighter pilot, was an ace of the Second World War, shooting down 13 German aircraft. Yeager then went on to become the first man to fly over the speed of sound, when he flew the experimental Bell X-1 aircraft in October 1947. Yeager continued in service in the US Air Force until 1975. Yeager even flew combat missions over Vietnam during the early phase of the war in that country.


A star of TV commercials and the subject of books and even a movie, Yeager remains a 'living legend'. Yeager has an interesting connection to the 1971 India-Pakistan war… a connection that involves an Indian pilot, who would rise to become chief of the Indian Navy.


Yeager was deputed by the US Air Force in 1971 to head the US Military Advisory Group in Pakistan, which aimed to train Islamabad's military and account for US equipment sold there.


Arun Prakash, who took over as chief of the Indian Navy in 2004, was at the time of the 1971 war an exchange pilot with the Indian Air Force. Prakash was flying the British-supplied Hawker Hunter strike aircraft. A Pakistan Air Force attack on Indian airbases on December 3, 1971, had led to the start of war. On the next day, Prakash and his unit were tasked with attacking the Pakistan Air Force base at Chaklala, near Islamabad. Writing in Vayu Aerospace Magazine in 2007, Prakash said he fired the Hunter's guns on a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft and a "light aircraft" at the airbase. The C-130 was a UN aircraft.

rest here: https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2...de-americas-supersonic-man-mad-at-indira.html
 
Primus

Primus

Dec 27, 2020
-=virus=- said:
Chuck Yeager also said this about PAF and IAF during the 71 war

'The Pakistanis whipped their [Indians’] a**es in the sky, but it was the other way around in the ground war. The air war lasted two weeks and the Pakistanis scored a three-to-one kill ratio, knocking out 102 Russian-made Indian jets and losing thirty-four airplanes of their own. I’m certain about the figures because I went out several times a day in a chopper and counted the wrecks below'
 
Primus said:
Chuck Yeager also said this about PAF and IAF during the 71 war

'The Pakistanis whipped their [Indians’] a**es in the sky, but it was the other way around in the ground war. The air war lasted two weeks and the Pakistanis scored a three-to-one kill ratio, knocking out 102 Russian-made Indian jets and losing thirty-four airplanes of their own. I’m certain about the figures because I went out several times a day in a chopper and counted the wrecks below'
That was the salt in him speaking/surging :D
 

