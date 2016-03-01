What's new

Been Targeted by pakistan VIP culture

Today as a pakistani im shamefull no rights we have in pakistan as a national i contributed in pak ecnomy sending money to pak since 2006 till 2012 and in return i as a pak get this


Today i took my two sons from school and my own way to home there were a traffic jam every one was standing a vip corolla was guarded by sindh police elite they keep using horn i waited for 5 min but that elite force illetrate guy whos job is to defend law was breaking it anyway after when it getting too much my ears cant take too much i asked guy to stop horn with your horn traffic is not oppening that guy came out of car and slapped me took my car keys in front of my two 6 and 8 years sons i can never forget

Today yes im anti pak this pak gave us nothing more than shame from inside and outside

Is this pak we want to live where illetrate police guys without any crime devastate ur self respect in front of ur children

Im very very sad no hope in pak this is why taliban get easyily guys who want to blow themselves to take revenge

Im mentaly very strong i never think of any wrong doing but verbally i will be the one who keep criticise my own nation where it is wrong

Today if i can i will take nationality of rwanda but not pakistan
 
You must report that assh****, did you catch his name? The number on his car? The number on the car he was escorting? If you have any info, go to the local Police Station and get a complaint registered. A policeman has no right to hit a citizen. Cribbing about it will accomplish nothing, I would urge you to at least have this matter brought to the attention of the relevant authorities. Once you have the complaint registered, get in touch with the local DCO and DPO. This matter deserves to be brought to their attention.
 
Today as a pakistani im shamefull no rights we have in pakistan as a national i contributed in pak ecnomy sending money to pak since 2006 till 2012 and in return i as a pak get this


Today i took my two sons from school and my own way to home there were a traffic jam every one was standing a vip corolla was guarded by sindh police elite they keep using horn i waited for 5 min but that elite force illetrate guy whos job is to defend law was breaking it anyway after when it getting too much my ears cant take too much i asked guy to stop horn with your horn traffic is not oppening that guy came out of car and slapped me took my car keys in front of my two 6 and 8 years sons i can never forget

Today yes im anti pak this pak gave us nothing more than shame from inside and outside

Is this pak we want to live where illetrate police guys without any crime devastate ur self respect in front of ur children

Im very very sad no hope in pak this is why taliban get easyily guys who want to blow themselves to take revenge

Im mentaly very strong i never think of any wrong doing but verbally i will be the one who keep criticise my own nation where it is wrong

Today if i can i will take nationality of rwanda but not pakistan
No need to move to rwanda , if you got any numbers call media and give details .. we are not in the 19th century we live in info era
 
You must report that assh****, did you catch his name? The number on his car? The number on the car he was escorting? If you have any info, go to the local Police Station and get a complaint registered. A policeman has no right to hit a citizen. Cribbing about it will accomplish nothing, I would urge you to at least have this matter brought to the attention of the relevant authorities. Once you have the complaint registered, get in touch with the local DCO and DPO. This matter deserves to be brought to their attention.
Puh-lease.... you really think anyone will take any sort of action? That too in Sindh? In your dreams. These a**-holes deserve a nice beating by the public, but they, as usual are sleeping.
 
you should use your " Pawua " and make that police guy feel sorry for it ..
in Karachi you can't live without having some Pawua or Political Party associated member .. Badmashi is something pretty common in Karachi , not just by Political Parties but by Police and Rangers too ..
you can launch a complain like some one is asking you too, but its not going to work in fact you will be in much more deeper troubles as these Police and their paiti bhai will start threatening you and make you take back your FIR .. ( if you launch one ) ..
 
Sorry to hear your ordeal.
I can understand how disheartening it is to get treated like that in front of kids.
For sure it doesnt make a good impression on kids about nation and law enforcement mechanism.
I dont think you can take a direct revenge or correct those who are involved in this case. But for sure you can teach lessons to many. I call this method as social revenge mechanism. Mount a dash cam on your car record videos and post them online and for sure someone will tag it to relevant departments and media. Few such cases in public and then this idiots will get lessons of there life.
 
Brothers thanks for your kind reply

Ithought of going to police station but than i observed that these are the same no difference who ever those police elite force guys are escorting will interfear and pressurize me im a common simple man not badmash yes i will stand for right of mine

Dco Dpo themselves are part of vip culture once by mistake i forgot road and went straight to DCO house or palace the police guarding the gates insulted me but i went away that time too


And media brother how many times i call them today and few times before when thesr corrupt guys destroying homes of poor people express geo ary they are no different their behavior to me like im a somalian anyway yes i was disheartened badly mentally pakistan is never made for us but only for vip people and their guards there is no place for us we are slaves

I still cant put my eyes into my sons eyes this is how shamefull im infront of my two kids they said me father dont worry when we grow up we will avange but those kids what else they can do but brothers yes im shamfull to be pakistani

I took their mobile car number spl 830 is the number
 
Very sorry to hear about this Bro.
 
Pakistan is not a place to live

And dear i agree with u to record video is good but this media than talk 2 days and u see same remember rehman malik plane vip video what happened he still get escorted double amount of guards than at that time

Seriously i lost all hopes in pakistan for shareef insan pak is not a place to live i would live in anywhere but when your respect infront of ur own kids get devastated bellieve me no country or any law above it if country or law dont gurantee u ur self respect than u get places and thoughts u never wanted to go

I always thinked how they get these bombers this is how when our enforcement agencies hurt ur self respect without u doing anything that u say i better die and take these *** holes with me than these bastereds talibans get into the act

If this not happen these bombers never created too

Killing to any life is a sin no matter how dishurted u are life cannot ve replaced

Nothing will happen my sin is im pakistani and im slave of our political parties im slave of constitution where as human i dont have any right to even say a word
 
Cm on man - Pakistanis deal with such crap every day - just because this has happened to you today you are going crazy -
You live in 21st century why didn't you slap the guy back and created a scene - i am sure you would have found local support within minutes and some guy making a cell phone video - you would have been famous - on every news channel -
Name and shame thats the only option left -
 
Relax ,you always end up encounter one or two a*** every where giving a bad experience. Time will erase the bad feelings.
 
bro, sorry to hear that. this is an unusual thing happens to you..

we can understand your feelings, but change nationality is bit over reacting thing..
Bad thing happens that does not means that changing nationality will help you..
you are just devaluing your nationality..

1.almost every month a innocent black boy is being killed by people in USA but never heard of their parents to change the nationality..
2. almost every week a innocent Dalit is being killed by mobs in India but never heard that Dalits want to change the Nationality..
3. some portion of bangladesh did not accept bihari as their bangladeshi bro, but they didn't change their nationality...



NOTE: Your are undermining yourself by neglecting your rights and freedom
 
I feel sorry to hear that. I feel same way when i visit Pakistan as i as Pakistani isnt worth anything and if when i have gora customers with me i get vip service.

Run away will not help... Takes pictures videos share it.
 

