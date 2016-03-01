Been Targeted by pakistan VIP culture

Today as a pakistani im shamefull no rights we have in pakistan as a national i contributed in pak ecnomy sending money to pak since 2006 till 2012 and in return i as a pak get this





Today i took my two sons from school and my own way to home there were a traffic jam every one was standing a vip corolla was guarded by sindh police elite they keep using horn i waited for 5 min but that elite force illetrate guy whos job is to defend law was breaking it anyway after when it getting too much my ears cant take too much i asked guy to stop horn with your horn traffic is not oppening that guy came out of car and slapped me took my car keys in front of my two 6 and 8 years sons i can never forget



Today yes im anti pak this pak gave us nothing more than shame from inside and outside



Is this pak we want to live where illetrate police guys without any crime devastate ur self respect in front of ur children



Im very very sad no hope in pak this is why taliban get easyily guys who want to blow themselves to take revenge



Im mentaly very strong i never think of any wrong doing but verbally i will be the one who keep criticise my own nation where it is wrong



Today if i can i will take nationality of rwanda but not pakistan