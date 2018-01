Bangladesh will start exporting beef within two years as the nation is likely to become self-sufficient in meat production by that time. Newly appointed fisheries and livestock minister Narayan Chandra Chanda told this to The Independent yesterday.He rejected a proposal given by some businessmen to import beef from India. “Now the nation is producing 71 lakh tonnes of meat against an annual demand of 68–70 lakh tonnes. We're now meeting the demand through local production. So, we've already informed the commerce ministry in a letter about the rejection of the businessmen’s proposal to import beef from India,” the minister said in reply to a query.Local farmers would be seriously affected if beef is to be imported from India. The acceptance of the businessmen’s proposal would be a suicidal decision, he added.The meat price has dropped by about Tk. 100 per kg. Beef is now selling for Tk. 400–450 per kg in the kitchen markets.“We'll be able to export red meat within two years if the present production trend can be maintained,” the minister said.The department concerned was trying to improve the quality of beef with a view to export it, Chanda noted.Earlier, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) president Md Shafiul Islam (Mohiuddin) had suggested that the government should import beef from India to meet the country's protein demand, which, he said, remained unfulfilled because of the high price of red meat in local markets.According to the Department of Livestock services (DLS), the country now has about 23,935,000 heads of cattle.“A total of 522,289 registered farmers are involved in cow-fattening activities in the country. Besides, some 58,463 registered farmers are involved in rearing cow for milk production, 3,921 for rearing goats and 3,632 for rearing sheep in the country,” Mazharul Alam Akanda, director (production) of DLS, told this correspondent.A total of 92.83 lakh tonnes of milk against an annual demand 1.48 crore tonnes was now being produced in the country, he added.Akanda also said that a total of 1,493.31 crore eggs were now being produced against a demand 1694.16 crore eggs annually.“Many unregistered farmers are also rearing cattle in the country. So, it's tough to count the exact figure of cattle. We only keep the record of the number of cattle reared by the registered farmers,” Md Khaled, assistant director (farming) of DLS, told this correspondent.The government had taken various steps to increase meat production, he said.“We're now working on the Brahma variety on a pilot basis. The meat production is good in this variety,” he added.