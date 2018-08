ll Hindu Mahasabha president Chakrapani Maharaj on Wednesday, sparked controversy when he said that help shouldn’t be offered to those in Kerala who eat beef. He also asserted that those who eat beef are wholly responsible for Kerala floods.Maharaj said , “First, it must be asked if they consume beef or not.. If someone has eaten beef, then take an affidavit from them saying that they committed a mistake and will not repeat so in the future. only then help them…This insensitive and communally charged statement has come when rescue operations are being carried out in flood-battered Kerala, where hundreds have lost their lives and thousands are still stranded. More than seven lakh people have been displaced.Earlier this week, several right-wing social media users who described themselves as ‘sangh parivar’, misled people across the country, urging them to not donate towards the flood relief efforts because ‘the majority population constitutes for Muslims and Christians’.Some also opined that Kerala flood is God’s ‘angry’ reaction to allowing women inside Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple.