Beckham leaves Qatari ‘exasperated’ & with paycheck of $120 Millions

Beckham leaves Qatari ‘exasperated’ & with paycheck of $120 millions.

First of all, there was no reason for $120 million paycheck for single individual for such a heavy salary for football professional?
Second, the FIFA bosses got reaction from Beckham over treatment of Bengali, Indian & Pakistani labourer class over handling them in Qatar for various jobs.
Third, the European Union forces Beckham to disagree with Qatar government on this issue of treatment of foreign workers.
No wonder the leadership of Muslims is f***** Up totally. I was shocked to hear this news on payment of such high amount to single individual named Beckham, I am a follower of Beckham soccer of UK but this paycheck is over paid by $119 millions instead of paying $1 million to him.

https://uk.yahoo.com/sports/news/beckham-leaves-qatari-bosses-exasperated-143816505.html
 

