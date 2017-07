A photo posted by an India tourist visiting Kargil while traveling on Srinagar Ladakh road.An indian tourist making a rude gesture while posing with an interesting sign board at Kargil on Srinagar-Laddakh Road .This strategic road is main supply route for Indian soldiers at Siachen.The sign board testifies a less known aftermath of the Pakistan India Kargil War.Although Indian army took back Tiger Hill, another higher mountain the point 5353 remained under Pakistani control despite several attacks by India.The point 5353 overlooks Tiger Hill and the most strategically important road of Occupied Kashmir, the Srinagar- Kargil- Ladakh road.From the fortified bunkers of Pakistan army on Point 5353 ,our soldiers can fire on Tiger hill and the strategic road, shutting down supplies to Siachen.Also despite winning Tiger Hill in Kargil war, India still couldnt build bunkers on the peak as Pakistanis are sitting right next to it on a higher peak.So much for Indian taunts of "Losing" Kargil war.