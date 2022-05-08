What's new

Because of national interest/security

I am creating this thread to discuss a scenario on the basis of anti-IK people to have a serious discussion. Anything except on topic should not be discussed.

According to PDM/establishment supporters IK was ousted by the establishment because he was incompetent and in the greater interest of the country was not good for Pakistan given our prolong period of relations with the west. My question is how exactly do you guys see the current PM or the PDM getting us out of this economy which may go as bad as Sri Lanka.

The above sketch is by giving you people benefit of a doubt that the PDM is not corrupt and are capable of handling this.
 
PDM is failing with each passing day, they cant control price of daily use items and china, saudi, uae are not helping and it wont be long if elections are called in, also Imran khan long march is going to accelerate the election time i am sure of it. This could get bloody Too As i dont see Hamza and zardari in favor of elections.
So mark Oct or Nov for elections.
 
Yup that is exactly what I believe in too, but that's coming from IK supporters. I am looking for narrative of PDM supporters because their stance is IK was incompetent and while saying this they emphasize on the economy.
 

