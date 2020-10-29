BECA and ASAT feasibility (or not)

Taimoor Khan
Discussion PORTED from following thread: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/paki...-patrol-aircraft.689180/page-10#post-12777591
What Beidou got to do with Pakistan own threat perception?
Its an option for Pakistan, whoes implementation at military level (conventional or strategic) by Pakistan is neither confirmed or denied. Pakistan and China have not entered in to an open military alliance, Unlike between American and India who have through BECA, came out in open and revealed their cards. There is no plausible deniability now as far as America is concerned. God forbid, any Indian missile land on Pakistani soil, it will be given that it has used "American state owned" eyes and ears in space. Let me remind you, its not American products SOLD to India but rather American state own resources at disposal to India to be used against Pakistan in any future conflict.
Your "head in the sand" approach will be a disaster for Pakistan national security and I sincerely hope our strategic thinkers are not holding the same views.
Threat spectrum have increased many folds, it needs to be acknowledged first and foremost. Anti satellite weapon systems should be a priority now. China already got such weapons and we need to look into this as well, for our own national security. In case of war, you have to poke eyes and ears against your national security, regardless where they are coming from and who they belong to.
Beidou
Options exist and can be tapped without making much noise.
If (or when) Pakistan is to fight a war then Pakistan should fight the country responsible for instigating it and keep its objectives realistic. This is all.
