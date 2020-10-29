BECA and ASAT feasibility (or not)

Refer back to what I mentioned in post # 145.



"If (or when) Pakistan is to fight a war then Pakistan should fight the country responsible for instigating it and keep its objectives realistic."



If it is USA then American satellites represent legitimate targets. However, this is exceedingly challenging threat environment to deal with because different types of satellites are known to orbit Earth at different altitudes and many are demonstrating extraordinary orbiting speeds (> MACH 20). Isolated attempts to shoot one down in peacetime conditions is not very instructive due to ample time and space at disposal for the needful. Americans have deployed many satellites and Pakistan won't have sufficient time and capacity to snipe at each in case of hostilities. This objective is unattainable/impractical from technical standpoint, let alone from strategic standpoint for a country with limited resources such as Pakistan. Do not be fooled by ASAT hype in discourses.



Do you think only Pakistan is nuclear armed? Do you think Americans are afraid or something? You are not paying much attention to key developments around the world then. Pakistani nuclear option is good enough to intimidate/spook India but USA? Come on. Even if WE had a limited number of ICBMs, they won't be phased.



It is important to be aware of RED LINES of USA while war-gaming India and otherwise. You are 'assuming' that Americans won't mind Pakistan attempting to snipe at its satellites while dealing with India. You do not know for sure in person. They have invested a great sum in spaceborne assets and it is logical for a distant observer to expect them to take their security seriously. I can tell you that Americans continue to discuss these matters at length - apparent in their records in the Public domain.



Let us hope and pray to Allah Almighty that Pakistan is never tested to the extent it is being alluded to in this conversation.



Pakistan was created to provide a friendly environment to Muslims of the subcontinent for livelihood. And Pakistan strives for self-preservation for which it has invested so much in defensive applications. WE have problems with India over Kashmir - a cause for which have struggled and suffered for so long.



Let me tell you something - Pakistani centers of power are fully aware of the fact that a full-scale war between Pakistan and India won't be fruitful to either; both risk much destruction in the process even with China in the mix. Pakistani elected officials and even military officials have alluded to this fact at times - I have seen these talks and I can dig them out for you if necessary. I know a thing or two about Pakistani military might as well. I also study others just to keep myself informed.



And here I see you overreaching in your assumptions in personal capacity.



I do not wanted to be this blunt with you in this (friendly) conversation but you compelled me to.



I will reiterate that some matters are better dealt through alternatives at disposal and not through direct kinetic approaches - conventional wisdom if you will. Pakistan can, however, reach out to centers of power in USA and convey its concerns to them and seek potential solutions in relation. Pakistan have supported USA in Afghanistan and this dynamic can be tapped for the needful.



Members of this forum can get carried away in their emotions (passion) but it is very important for the state to be measured in its responses.