What's new

Beauty creams stoke anti-China screams in Philippines

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
736
-4
626
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
Filipino politicians seize on Chinese facial treatment label claiming Manila as part of China to stoke nationalist fires
MANILA – A seemingly comical but perceived by many as a deeply offensive incident has sparked a new wave of anti-China sentiment in the Philippines, highlighting again rising public resentment against President Rodrigo Duterte’s Beijing-friendly policies.
In recent days, the hashtag “province of China” has gone viral on Philippine social media platforms with pictures of Chinese-made beauty products identifying “Manila” as part of mainland China.
Prominent politicians have played their part in stirring the controversy, with no less than Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno taking decisive action against what he described as an “unacceptable” affront to Philippine sovereignty.
The charismatic mayor, widely seen as a potential contender at the next presidential elections in 2022, has shut down at least four establishments in the capital’s Divisoria Mall, which sold a certain “Ashley Shine Keratin Treatment Deep Repair” product.
The beauty product listed its manufacturing address as “707 Sto. Cristo St. San Nicolas, Manila Province, P.R. China. MADE IN P.R.C [People’s Republic of China].”
“Binondo [Chinatown] is a part of Manila, and Manila is a part of the Philippines. Manila is the country’s capital. It is not a province of China,” Moreno said in Tagalog in a special address that tapped into rising nationalist sentiment against China. “Not even once did it become a part of China in any article or written history during our time and the time of our ancestors,” he said.

Manila Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno orders the closure and revocation of the permit to operate a business establishment in Manila after stalls sold products labeled “made in Manila, Province of China.” Photo: PNA/Twitter
The photogenic mayor, perhaps the nation’s most dominant political figure on social media, went a step further by calling for the deportation of all Chinese citizens who are found to have imported the curiously labeled beauty cream. The business is owned by two Chinese nationals and three Filipinos, according to reports.
Manila Bureau of Permits Director Levy Facundo, who spearheaded the crackdown, accused the business stalls of violating city ordinances by misrepresenting Manila as a “province of China.” “This is a big insult. We will not allow this,” the top city official said, defending Manila city’s stern response amid a growing public uproar.
Other political aspirants have piled on. Congressman Jericho Nograles, another rising new-generation political star, penned a public letter to Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez on August 19 warning “Any act to undermine our sovereignty must be taken seriously.”
“It is hard to dismiss this insult as a simple error…This incident must be investigated at the very least, and the manufacturer and importer should be blacklisted as soon as legally permitted,” the congressman wrote without elaborating.
Cognizant of the rising risk of a political backlash at a time of economic and social distress, Malacañang palace has moved to downplay the incident.
“To me, that’s nonsense. We should not be paying any attention to that,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in Tagalog while consciously portraying the incident as trivial and isolated.
“No one believes we are a province of China. We know that all Filipinos love their country,” Duterte’s spokesman added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) toast during a state banquet at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, November 20, 2018. Photo: AFP/Pool/Mark R Cristino
The problem for Duterte, however, is that the incident is not isolated, far from it. If anything, recent years have seen a clear pattern of similar incidents pitting Chinese and Philippine claims, not least than in the rising tensions in the South China Sea.
In 2012, as both countries tussled over the disputed Scarborough Shoal Beijing later came to occupy, He Jia, an anchor for state-owned China Central Television’s (CCTV), declared, “We all know that the Philippines is China’s inherent territory and the Philippines belongs to Chinese sovereignty, this is an indisputable fact.”
The Chinese anchor was likely referring to the disputed land features in the South China Sea, but even when microbloggers pointed out her gaffe, no apology or clarification was made by the state-run broadcaster.
Duterte’s strategic acquiescence towards China and his consistent efforts to downplay the South China Sea disputes have exacerbated Filipino concerns that Beijing increasingly views the Philippines as a vassal state.
“I realigned myself in your ideological flow…I will be dependent on you for all times,” Duterte declared during his first state visit to China in 2016, the opening act in what many have viewed as persistently slavish presidential statements towards China.
Two years later, during a February 2018 speech before Chinese Filipino businessmen with no less than China’s Ambassador in Manila in the audience, Duterte publicly quipped:
“That’s why I said, ‘why are you so sparing?’ If you want just make us a province [like Fujian], Philippine province of China, so we won’t have any problems,” he said to a mixture of laughter and bafflement among the gathered ethnic Chinese businessmen and foreign diplomats.
Likely as a protest against the quip, Filipinos surreptitiously hung tarpaulins declaring “Welcome to the Philippines, Province of China” over several overpasses across Manila that year.
Filipinos have likewise been outraged by other incidents, from textile products that reportedly identified Philippine cities as part of China, to a geotag on Facebook and Instagram which read “Philippines, Province of China.”Beijing has done little to tamp down the resentment. A YouTube video released by the Chinese Embassy in Manila entitled “Iisang Dagat” (‘one shared sea’), which celebrated Beijing’s humanitarian aid for the Covid-19 pandemic, garnered 100,000 dislikes in a single weekend.
Latest public surveys show that 77% of Filipinos want China to be held accountable for the devastating spread of the viral pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives and hammered the Philippine economy more than nearly all of its Southeast Asian neighbors.
Rather than assuaging public concerns over his soft-pedaling on the South China Sea disputes, the Filipino president has adamantly defended his deliberate lean towards China.
Earlier this year, soon after he abrogated a major defense agreement with treaty ally the United States, a move that inevitably pleased Beijing, Duterte again raised the issue: “You might as well choose. We can be a territory of the Americans or we can be a province of China.”
During his latest State of the Nation Address in July, the president reiterated his refusal to stand up to China over the South China Sea disputes.
“China is claiming it. We are claiming it. China has the arms, we do not have it. So? It’s simple as that…China is in possession. So what can we do?” he said.
“Maybe some other president can, but I cannot. I’m useless, I tell you, and I’m willing to admit it: I’m really useless in that part. I cannot do anything.”
Asia Times Financial is now live. Linking accurate news, insightful analysis and local knowledge with the ATF China Bond 50 Index, the world's first benchmark cross sector Chinese Bond Indices. Read ATF now.
asiatimes.com

Beauty creams stoke anti-China screams in Philippines

MANILA – A seemingly comical but perceived by many as a deeply offensive incident has sparked a new wave of anti-China sentiment in the Philippines, highlighting again rising public resentmen…
asiatimes.com asiatimes.com
 
Menthol

Menthol

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2017
2,027
-1
1,737
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
It's more like the work of the CIA to me.


Chinese people are actually quite racist, but more like Asian racism rather than White racism.

Since Asian is pretty much still very traditional and have a strict traditional value, which is for them, in their conscience level, interracial marriage is not the right thing.

They definitely don't want Philippine to be part of their country to form a single people and society, because they are so much different.

I think the same with the Philippine, since all Asians are mostly still traditional.


These are both good and bad things.
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
3,448
-1
8,170
Country
China
Location
United States
Chinese are the least racist people. Chinese just don't respect those who don't fight for their own dignity, but ask for more.
Equal rights base on equal efforts. Dignity and respects are earned not by given.

Philippines is not a topic in China. All those drama are stirred up by western media. Philippines is just their play ground, if not battle field in future.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Zibago Skin whitening creams ruining users’ beauty, health Members Club 11
zakir Ullah Khan Dera Ismail Khan To Zhob Road Trip | Beautiful Zhob Road Infrastructure & Development 0
ghazi52 Beautiful churches in Pakistan. Pakistan Tourism 32
beijingwalker Life in China | You won’t believe how BEAUTIFUL are parks here in Shenzhen China & Far East 6
zakir Ullah Khan Beautiful Aerial View of Peshawar Brt. Infrastructure & Development 8
beijingwalker Swans attracted to Korla city Xinjiang by clean water and beautiful environment China & Far East 7
beijingwalker China successfully launches interplanetary mission to Mars with rover in tow, BEAUTIFUL VIDEO!! World Affairs 8
krash The Beautiful Bangladesh Bangladesh Defence Forum 54
ghazi52 Pakistan's 35 Most Beautiful Men General Photos & Multimedia 14
ghazi52 Beautiful Balochistan Beaches Pakistan Tourism 30

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top