Manila Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno orders the closure and revocation of the permit to operate a business establishment in Manila after stalls sold products labeled “made in Manila, Province of China.” Photo: PNA/Twitter

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) toast during a state banquet at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, November 20, 2018. Photo: AFP/Pool/Mark R Cristino

Beauty creams stoke anti-China screams in Philippines MANILA – A seemingly comical but perceived by many as a deeply offensive incident has sparked a new wave of anti-China sentiment in the Philippines, highlighting again rising public resentmen…