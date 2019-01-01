What's new

Beautiful XiShuangBanNa, China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Beautiful XiShuangBanNa, China
Xishuangbanna, Sibsongbanna, or Sipsong Panna, shortened to Banna New Tai Lü script: ᦈᦹᧈᦈᦹᧈᦵᦋᦲᧁᧈᦘᦱᦉᦱᦺᦑ᧑᧒ᦗᧃᦓᦱ; Chinese: 西双版纳傣族自治州; Thai: สิบสองปันนา; Lao: ສິບສອງພັນນາ; It is a Tai Lü autonomous prefecture in the extreme south of Yunnan, China. The prefectural seat is Jinghong, the largest settlement in the area and one that straddles the Mekong, called the "Lancang River" in Chinese.

This region of China is noted for its distinct culture, one unlike that of the Han Chinese. The people, architecture, language, and culture more closely resemble those of the Shan, Dai and Tai peoples, which includes the Thai and Lao


 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Foxtrot Delta said:
Interesting. Looks like thailand.
They are the same people, Xishuangbanna is a Thai name.

Sometime I wonder how hard it must be for a government to hold such a vast country with such diverse cultures and ethnicities close together, from the frigid Siberia north to the sunny tropical southeast Asia south, from populous coastal east to the mountains and Gobi desert in central Asia west..
 
Foxtrot Delta

Foxtrot Delta

beijingwalker said:
They are the same people, Xishuangbanna is a Thai name.

Sometime I wonder how hard it must be for a government to hold such a vast country with such diverse cultures and ethnicities close together, from the frigid Siberia north to the sunny tropical southeast Asia south, from populous coastal east to the mountains and Gobi desert in central Asia west..
I wonder the same. But china is a perfect example of harmony gives me hope that similar sized countries of even bigger countries can abolish borders and form unions.
 
