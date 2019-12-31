Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Infrastructure & Development
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Beautiful Skyscrapers and Sea Bridges of Mumbai
Thread starter
safari2021
Start date
13 minutes ago
S
safari2021
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
Feb 8, 2021
43
-7
46
Country
Location
13 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)
Parminder Singh
Similar threads
D
India has decisively lost the race to China during this decade...
d00od00o
Dec 31, 2019
5
6
7
8
9
10
Replies
145
Views
5K
Jan 25, 2021
Dungeness
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
K
‘Alarming surge’ in anti-Asian violence across US terrifies community members
Latest: kuge
A moment ago
China & Far East
JD Power Dependability Survey Places Tesla Among Worst-Ranked Car Brands In US
Latest: TheTruth
3 minutes ago
Americas
H
No, China is not the EU’s top trading partner
Latest: hualushui
4 minutes ago
World Affairs
J
India ‘hyped’ Galwan casualties, distorted truth, says China ahead of Corps commander talks
Latest: Joe1351
5 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
World Advanced Offshore Platform Sets out to Sea from China's Jiangsu
Latest: beijingwalker
6 minutes ago
China & Far East
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
G
PAF victories against Israeli Air Force, kept secret for 25 years - Air Commodore (r) Khalid Chishti
Latest: Gripen9
7 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
B
SAATH Forum runs propaganda against Pakistan at FATF
Latest: Bossman
39 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
X
NUST-PNEC team to represent Pakistan in international rocket building competition
Latest: xyxmt
Today at 6:24 AM
Pakistan Strategic Forces
B
Lessons From 1971 War
Latest: Baibars_1260
Today at 5:22 AM
Pakistan's Internal Security
P
Featured
CTD announces arrest of SRA chief’s close aide during joint raid in Karachi
Latest: Patriot forever
Today at 5:22 AM
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
S
Tata Electronics to set up mobile parts unit in Tamil Nadu
Latest: safari2021
9 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Imran Khan Orders to Launch E-Voting System for Next Elections
Latest: BATMAN
11 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
S
Beautiful Skyscrapers and Sea Bridges of Mumbai
Latest: safari2021
13 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Chinese firm plans $150m industrial park in Lahore to lift exports
Latest: Maxpane
18 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
S
Hyundai Expected to Invest Rs 3,200 Crore In India
Latest: safari2021
22 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Military Forum Latest Posts
K
India -Pakistan War 1947 -Animated series
Latest: kongn
Today at 2:26 AM
Military History & Tactics
The Rise and Fall of the Japanese Zero
Latest: Michael Corleone
Yesterday at 11:22 PM
Air Warfare
B-21 bomber comes out of the black; first rollout in early ‘22 and flight several months later
Latest: Michael Corleone
Yesterday at 11:19 PM
Air Warfare
French Rafale Hits Power Lines During Low Altitude Training Flight
Latest: Desert Fox 1
Yesterday at 7:07 PM
Air Warfare
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: User
Yesterday at 5:19 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 Abu Dhabi (UAE)
Latest: The SC
13 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
SAMI and Lockheed Martin to Form Joint Venture to Cooperate in Advancing Saudi Military Industries Sector
Latest: The SC
22 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
G
PLA official casualty numbers of the Gallwan valley clash released today on PLA Daily.
Latest: Globenim
30 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Video: Taliban Sniper Versus Afghan National Army
Latest: CIA Mole
42 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
S
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: sha ah
46 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Infrastructure & Development
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom