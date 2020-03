I hope they build pens/caves for the submarines, patrol boats and frigates into the cliffs on Charna Island just west of Karachi near Hub, as well as at the cliffs at Ormara, the cliffs at Astola Island, and the cliffs at GwadarThe two Islands especially will allow Submarines to slip into deep water quickly and return stealthy, so that enemies don't know which assets are on patrol and which are not. But these bases need to be protected with underwater nets and other sensors as well as UAV airbases to keep an eye on enemies trying to infiltrate the bases. It will especially be a potent use for the second strike capability of the Navy.Similar to how the swedes do itThe danger of the current deployment, where all our assets are out in the open, is losing our entire navy on the first day of war.