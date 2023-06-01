Beautiful Hindu wife leaves Husband for a Muslim juice wala

@jamahir bhikari ki dream apsara
@iamnobody , unless the Muslim guys are kidnapping these women or converting them by force, I don't see what's wrong here. They are adults going by their own will.
@iamnobody , unless the Muslim guys are kidnapping these women or converting them by force, I don't see what's wrong here. They are adults going by their own will.
If you say that those muslim guys aren't truthful and are manipulative, that happens in affairs all over the world. What's different here?
@-=virus=- , @Paitoo what do you think?
Is he into necrophilia?
nope, zero.. I prefer a fit body type for women and get put off by even borderline chubbersYou two have lot in common
Absolutely vile. These guys, should be tried, have their nuts chopped off before their heads
In a country infested with gang rapes, when someone other than hindus does it it makes the news to feed the bigot hindus -
whats different here that they're not lying about their job/business, or how much money they have and that sort of stuff.. they're lying about them being Hindus, because its damn near impossible for Hindu women to get the a-ok for marrying a muslim man. Spl, but not limited to kinda rural folk who are not that rich.@iamnobody , unless the Muslim guys are kidnapping these women or converting them by force, I don't see what's wrong here. They are adults going by their own will.
If you say that those muslim guys aren't truthful and are manipulative, that happens in affairs all over the world. What's different here?
@-=virus=- , @Paitoo what do you think?
Most sexual crimes in India are committed by North Indian Hindus and Muslims.Absolutely vile. These guys, should be tried, have their nuts chopped off before their heads
But, it made me think, if the perps would have been Hindu too (not all rapists in india are muslims, I presume?). Would it still be 'hindu daughter lost to zihadis"?
Also, you didn't answer my question.
If these dumb bollywood watching women want to run away with Muslims and get chopped into pieces. That's their choice.@iamnobody , unless the Muslim guys are kidnapping these women or converting them by force, I don't see what's wrong here. They are adults going by their own will.
If you say that those muslim guys aren't truthful and are manipulative, that happens in affairs all over the world. What's different here?
@-=virus=- , @Paitoo what do you think?
women i am not sure, but you are trying hard to grab indian moslim men attention for sure - do you want Jamahir to socialist zihad your ***nope, zero.. I prefer a fit body type for women and get put off by even borderline chubbers
not into super young ones either