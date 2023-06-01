Beautiful Hindu wife leaves Husband for a Muslim juice wala

Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai said: @iamnobody , unless the Muslim guys are kidnapping these women or converting them by force, I don't see what's wrong here. They are adults going by their own will.



If you say that those muslim guys aren't truthful and are manipulative, that happens in affairs all over the world. What's different here?



whats different here that they're not lying about their job/business, or how much money they have and that sort of stuff.. they're lying about them being Hindus, because its damn near impossible for Hindu women to get the a-ok for marrying a muslim man. Spl, but not limited to kinda rural folk who are not that rich.Hindu boy interested in Muslim girl ? forget about it, they a thousand trillion times more conservative on average than Hindus when it comes to their women folk.Kinda unfair, that whole deal.. k musalmans get to conquer others' wahmen folk but apni laundion ko maidan m hi nahi jaana allowed.. they keep em on a VERY tight leash.muslims are crazy conservative that way, up and down the socio-economic ladder, Hindus are the rest are way easy going on average.