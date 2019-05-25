Beautiful City of Urumqi, Xinjiang Province, China.

Urumqi, the farthest city from any oceans and closest to the glaciers in the world, sitting at the foot of Tianshan mountain chain, has the best snow mountian view all year around.The city is the most remote large city in the world from a seacoast.
Urumqi is approximately 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers) from the Bay of Bengal, in the Indian Ocean.Urumqi is in mountainous country. The municipality is located to the west and north of the eastern Tian Shan (“shan” means mountain).
The highest peak in the range is Bogda Peak
, at approximately 17,900 feet . The peak is about 36 miles from the urban core of Urumqi (58 kilometers).