What's new

Beautiful City of Urumqi, Xinjiang Province, China.

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,967
1
63,056
Country
China
Location
China
Urumqi, the farthest city from any oceans and closest to the glaciers in the world, sitting at the foot of Tianshan mountain chain, has the best snow mountian view all year around.The city is the most remote large city in the world from a seacoast.

Urumqi is approximately 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers) from the Bay of Bengal, in the Indian Ocean.Urumqi is in mountainous country. The municipality is located to the west and north of the eastern Tian Shan (“shan” means mountain).

The highest peak in the range is Bogda Peak, at approximately 17,900 feet . The peak is about 36 miles from the urban core of Urumqi (58 kilometers).






 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

TaiShang
Japanese monk finds ‘second home’ in China’s Xinjiang
Replies
0
Views
306
TaiShang
TaiShang
TaiShang
Japanese monk finds ‘second home’ in China’s Xinjiang
Replies
0
Views
282
TaiShang
TaiShang
Yankee-stani
Does the West Have A “Genetic Interest” In Supporting China’s Uyghurs?
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
maximuswarrior
maximuswarrior
TaiShang
Tourism rises 70% during Spring Festival in Xinjiang
Replies
1
Views
309
oprih
oprih
Tresbon
A Week In Xinjiang’s Absolute Surveillance State
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
T-Rex
T-Rex

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top