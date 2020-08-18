Separate names with a comma.
A beautiful church in Islamabad, Pakistan.
St. Patrick's Cathedral in Karachi, Pakistan.
Karachi
Lahore
Easter in Pakistan
Bannu, KP
First Orthodox Church in Pakistan
ST. MATHEW’S CHURCH, NATHIAGALI , HAZARA
Yet another place of worship built over a century ago, St. Matthew’s Church in the scenic hill station of Nathia Gali in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is certainly one of the most beautiful churches in Pakistan. Surrounded by tall spruce trees against the backdrop of mesmerizing green mountains, which get completely covered in snow during the winter months, this picturesque church is worthy of a postcard.
The church, which is almost entirely made out of cedar wood, was also built during the British Rule. However, it is still active and can be reached after a small hike from the main Nathia Gali market area. That’s where most hotels and restaurants are located.
Moreover, the church is next to Paradise Point. It’s a famous picnic spot with several rides for children and a number of canteens for light refreshment. There are usually a lot of horses available in the area, meant for visitors to ride for a small fee.
The quaint St. Matthew’s Church is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the area.
ST. JOHN’S CATHEDRAL, PESHAWAR
St. John’s is one of the most historic cathedrals in Pakistan
St. John’s Cathedral in Peshawar is one of the oldest churches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Constructed between 1851 and 1860, the building was originally known as St. John’s Church. It served as a garrison church for the British soldiers who were stationed in the area along with their families. A number of British officers who died while fighting on the frontier were buried in the cemetery near the main building.
St. John’s Church, a glorious building reminiscent of the old European churches, was given the status of a cathedral in 1982. The church is the property of Anglican Diocese of Peshawar. It is one of the eight Dioceses that constitute the Church of Pakistan.
During their historic trip to the country back in the 1960s, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip also made headlines for visiting St. John’s Cathedral and offering services there.
An important historical monument in the city, the cathedral can house approximately 700 people at a time.