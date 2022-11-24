Beautiful Chinese Classical Dance

This song is<采薇>, which was created in the 11th century BC.



This poem, with the tone of returning home and garrisoning soldiers, sings the hard life and homesickness of soldiers and soldiers.





original text:



采薇采薇，薇亦作止。曰归曰归，岁亦莫止。 靡室靡家，猃狁之故。不遑启居，猃狁之故。

采薇采薇，薇亦柔止。曰归曰归，心亦忧止。 忧心烈烈，载饥载渴。我戍未定，靡使归聘。

采薇采薇，薇亦刚止。曰归曰归，岁亦阳止。 王事靡盬，不遑启处。忧心孔疚，我行不来！

彼尔维何？维常之华。彼路斯何？君子之车。 戎车既驾，四牡业业。岂敢定居？一月三捷。

驾彼四牡，四牡骙骙。君子所依，小人所腓。 四牡翼翼，象弭鱼服。岂不日戒？猃狁孔棘！

昔我往矣，杨柳依依。今我来思，雨雪霏霏。 行道迟迟，载渴载饥。





The bean sprouts were picked again and again, and the osmunda just emerged from the ground. They said they had gone home, but they still couldn't come true at the end of the year. There is no wife or family, all for fighting with Yu. There is no time to live in peace and rest, all of which is to fight with the enemy.



The bean sprouts are picked again and again, and the osmunda is tender. How sad I was when I said I had gone home. Worry, hunger and thirst are unbearable. The garrison location cannot be fixed and people cannot take messages home.



The bean sprouts are picked again and again, and the stems and leaves of osmunda become old. He said that he had gone home, and it was October. There is no end to the conscription. You can't live in peace for a moment. My heart is so painful that I can't go home now.



What flowers are in full bloom? It's Tangdi flower. Who's the car passing by? Of course, it is the subordinates of the generals. The chariot has been driven, and the four horses are tall and big. Where dare you live safely? Because of many wars in a month!



Drive four horses, four of which are tall and strong. The generals are sitting in the car, and the soldiers are also sheltered by it. The four horses have been trained skillfully, with bows decorated like bones and shark skin quivers. How can we not be on guard every day? It's very urgent.



Recall that willows were blowing with the wind when they went to war. Now on the way back, heavy snow is flying all over the sky. The road is muddy and hard to walk. I'm tired of hunger and thirst. Full of sadness, full of sorrow, who knows my sorrow!