Beating the system to get IMF’s blessings?

a new normal is emerging in the shape of a growing divergence over the status of economy

The government achieved the primary surplus in the first quarter of this fiscal against all odds

The economic planners did not improve this target because of any prudent economic policy. They in fact engineered it by going for very heavy borrowing from the State Bank of Pakistan in the 4th quarter of last fiscal.

the government borrowed enough to carry it to the next fiscal, enabling itself to post a primary balance of Rs200 billion. The target for the next quarter is Rs350 billion.

The government could achieve this or come close to it from this surplus.

the IMF seems to have no objection on the selling of treasury bonds to the foreign funds. If a foreign fund manager remits $1 million to invest in Treasury bill of any duration it will earn 13.25 percent interest on the maturity of that bill.

The fund managers are unable to get even half this interest rate from anywhere in the world. In developed economies this rate is either in minus or 1-2 percent. The question is that for how long we would be able to pay such high interest in foreign currency.

we have set a mechanism of ensuring net outflow of 13 percent additional foreign exchange for every dollar invested in treasury bills.

This would bleed Pakistan and IMF would not mind it. In fact they would be able to control Pakistan’s economy with more vigor.

We are at the same place in export at which we were when the dollar was valued Rs105 about 2 years back.