Coronavirus lockdown in India: 'Beaten and abused for doing my job' 23 minutes ago India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, suddenly announced on 23 March that the entire country would be put under lockdown. This left many delivery services and vendors of essential services unprepared, leading to confusion and clashes between police and their staff in many areas. The BBC's Vikas Pandey reports. Suresh Shah and his brother, Ramprasad, have been selling vegetables in the Delhi suburb of Noida for more than 15 years. Their daily routine involves picking up vegetables from a wholesale market in the morning and then selling them in their small carts in the evening. It's a standard day for millions of vegetable sellers across the country. But on Tuesday, the brothers' routine was brutally broken. 'Hit so hard I'm struggling to sit' The brothers picked up their vegetables at 06:00 and reached their homes an hour later. They stocked their carts and went out that evening as usual. But almost immediately, police officers approached their cart and started shouting at them using abusive language. ImageGETTY IMAGES ImageMillions of people earn money in India from selling vegetables Suresh tried to explain, but before he realised what was happening, one of the policemen hit him hard with a baton. He was struck a few more times and then forced to pack up his cart and leave. It meant a loss of around 3,000 rupees ($40; £32) because he couldn't sell anything. "I was hit so hard that even today I am struggling to sit. But what hurts even more is that it was a huge loss for me as I only make around 300 rupees every day in profits," he said. Vegetable sellers like him were "used to harassment by the police", he added. "But this time they beat us up when we were genuinely trying to help. I know the risk of coronavirus and that is why our role is more important now than ever," he added. ....(rest of article at the link) https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-52063286 Nation of jahils will beat each other to death while the virus stands and films it on its smartphone.