Be wary of platform being used for anti-India comments: India to OIC

09:10 PM, July 08, 2021 / LAST MODIFIED: 09:13 PM, July 08, 2021Star Digital ReportIndia has asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to be "watchful that its platform is not subverted by vested interests for comments on India's internal affairs or for anti-India propaganda".India's point of view was conveyed to the OIC secretary general by New Delhi's ambassador to Saudi Arabia during a meeting on July 5, India's external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told the virtual weekly media briefing today."We have seen the press release issued by the OIC Secretariat regarding the meeting between our ambassador to Saudi Arabia and the secretary general of the OIC on July 5. The meeting was held in response to an earlier request made by the OIC secretary general to meet our ambassador," he said.Bagchi said, "…during the meeting … our Ambassador conveyed the need to correct some of the misperceptions about India that are perpetrated by vested interests in the OIC."Further, the OIC should be watchful that their platform is not subverted by these vested interests for comments on internal affairs of India or for anti-India propaganda through biased and one-sided resolutions," he said.Responding to a question about anti-India propaganda in Pakistan, he said, "As regards Pakistan, I have already referred to vested interests in my remarks."To a question on the allegation by Pakistan National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf that India was behind a blast near Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Hafiz Saeed's house in Lahore on June 23, Bagchi said, "It is not new for Pakistan to engage in baseless propaganda against India.""The global community is well aware of Pakistan's credentials when it comes to terrorism. Pakistan should focus on setting its house in order and take credible action against terrorism," he added.