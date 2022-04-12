Be careful what you wish for

12thPlayer
All that was before the turncoats, guess PTI folks overlooked as to how easy it is to buy seats / votes in Pakistan.
The US took the challenge upon themselves, but could not do anything alone, then with the help of Mir Jaffar's and Mir Saadiq's they were finally able to do that.
All that was before the turncoats, guess PTI folks overlooked as to how easy it is to buy seats / votes in Pakistan.
Dude all its internal! Still there are many Mir Jaffar's and Mir Saadiq's in PTI.The US took the challenge upon themselves, but could not do anything alone, then with the help of Mir Jaffar's and Mir Saadiq's they were finally able to do that.
But they don't know who they are messing with, they plan and Allah plans and Allah is the best of planners.
You are now sharing photos from PPP era, what kind of people are you? Don't you have any sense?Dude all its internal! Still there are many Mir Jaffar's and Mir Saadiq's in PTI.
Amreeki Sazish was all left when everything failed.
Then why PTI all the time claiming last 30 years everything was ruined. He was part of that. Just because he is still in PTI everything is forgiven for him? He was part of drone attacks in Pakistan.You are now sharing photos from PPP era, what kind of people are you? Don't you have any sense?
Our qaum loves conspiracy theories. No wonder same qaum got fooled by the likes of Sharif and Zardari/Bhuttos. Difference is just IK is in new packing or face and mostly support him because they have no choice and others are worse than him.You can spam forum all you want.
Khan has not even stepped his foot in any jalsa yet.
May Allah protect Imran Khan and Pakistan. ameen.
Yes, he left those criminals and traitors and is doing the right things now. Histroy is filled with people who left the wrong side and joined the right one.Then why PTI all the time claiming last 30 years everything was ruined. He was part of that. Just because he is still in PTI everything is forgiven for him? He was part of drone attacks in Pakistan.
Conspiracy theories? Again, what kind of person are you? Everything is right in front of you, even a child can see through the Regime change operation. Only traitors, ignorant and those who close their eyes intentionally can deny the Regime change operation.Then why PTI all the time claiming last 30 years everything was ruined. He was part of that. Just because he is still in PTI everything is forgiven for him? He was part of drone attacks in Pakistan.
Our qaum loves conspiracy theories. No wonder same qaum got fooled by the likes of Sharif and Zardari/Bhuttos. Difference is just IK is in new packing or face and mostly support him because they have no choice and others are worse than him.
LOL if someone leaves other party and joins PTI he is electable but if opposite then he is zameer faroosh. Isn't this hypocrisy ?Yes, he left those criminals and traitors and is doing the right things now. Histroy is filled with people who left the wrong side and joined the right one.
