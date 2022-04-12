What's new

Be careful what you wish for

jojk2evqq5t81.jpg
 
jojk2evqq5t81.jpg
The US took the challenge upon themselves, but could not do anything alone, then with the help of Mir Jaffar's and Mir Saadiq's they were finally able to do that.
But they don't know who they are messing with, they plan and Allah plans and Allah is the best of planners.
 
The US took the challenge upon themselves, but could not do anything alone, then with the help of Mir Jaffar's and Mir Saadiq's they were finally able to do that.
But they don't know who they are messing with, they plan and Allah plans and Allah is the best of planners.
Dude all its internal! Still there are many Mir Jaffar's and Mir Saadiq's in PTI.
Amreeki Sazish was all left when everything failed.

clintonqureshilaugh9801529121.jpg


Holbrooke+Meets+Afghan+Pakistani+Foreign+Ministers+PzNm7pvlLtjx.jpg


article-0-08DB2C54000005DC-259_468x350.jpg


clinton-ef1f76ab334829bada2e114ce91ddc10c6e0f432.jpg
 
You are now sharing photos from PPP era, what kind of people are you? Don't you have any sense?
Then why PTI all the time claiming last 30 years everything was ruined. He was part of that. Just because he is still in PTI everything is forgiven for him? He was part of drone attacks in Pakistan.

You can spam forum all you want.

Khan has not even stepped his foot in any jalsa yet.

May Allah protect Imran Khan and Pakistan. ameen.
Our qaum loves conspiracy theories. No wonder same qaum got fooled by the likes of Sharif and Zardari/Bhuttos. Difference is just IK is in new packing or face and mostly support him because they have no choice and others are worse than him.
 
Then why PTI all the time claiming last 30 years everything was ruined. He was part of that. Just because he is still in PTI everything is forgiven for him? He was part of drone attacks in Pakistan.
Yes, he left those criminals and traitors and is doing the right things now. Histroy is filled with people who left the wrong side and joined the right one.

Then why PTI all the time claiming last 30 years everything was ruined. He was part of that. Just because he is still in PTI everything is forgiven for him? He was part of drone attacks in Pakistan.


Our qaum loves conspiracy theories. No wonder same qaum got fooled by the likes of Sharif and Zardari/Bhuttos. Difference is just IK is in new packing or face and mostly support him because they have no choice and others are worse than him.
Conspiracy theories? Again, what kind of person are you? Everything is right in front of you, even a child can see through the Regime change operation. Only traitors, ignorant and those who close their eyes intentionally can deny the Regime change operation.
 
Yes, he left those criminals and traitors and is doing the right things now. Histroy is filled with people who left the wrong side and joined the right one.
LOL if someone leaves other party and joins PTI he is electable but if opposite then he is zameer faroosh. Isn't this hypocrisy ?

Well PTI is new party, they got the taste of govt and just 1-2 months back everyone in PTI was saying they will complete 5 years but seriously they got lifeline actually. It wouldn't be easy ahead.
 
All that was before the turncoats, guess PTI folks overlooked as to how easy it is to buy seats / votes in Pakistan.
They may not be the sharpest, but they aren't that dumb either, LOL. Many of the PTI people have been in politics for decades.

They probably didn't imagine that the conspiracy would run so deep and Bajwa would screw them over.
 

