Why do you have to advertise, don't young people want to join ???



Here in Pakistan, the best of the best young boys and girls apply in such a huge numbers, that i think it is a difficult task for the selectors. We are happy that they choose the cream of the lot. Then only the best amongst them completes the training an onwards to flying. No wonder PAF is considered amongst the best airforces. Its the selection process + the love and dream of millions to be known as a PAF pilot.



Proud to have such a prestigious and respected force, its actually the people that make it.

Click to expand...