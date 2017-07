BD’s July-May FDI inflow ticks up



The inflow of foreign direct investment or FDI into Bangladesh, particularly in energy, telecom and stock market has increased, reports bdnews24.com.



Bangladesh received $2.65 billion in the form of gross FDI inflow during the period of July-May of the fiscal year 2016-17 against $2.33 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.



The net inflow of FDI jumped 27.75 per cent to $1.62 billion in the July-May period, according to data released by the Bangladesh Bank on its website.



Portfolio investment in the stock market jumped about six times to $324 million.