BD: UK Royal College of Defense Studies delegates meet army chief

UK Royal College of Defense Studies delegates meet army chief​

UK Royal College of Defense Studies delegates meet army chief A 20-member delegation on a visit here since 14 May met Chief of Army Staff General Shafiuddin Ahmed on Monday at army headquarters in the capital. The delegation was led by the Deputy Commandant of the Royal College of Defense Studies, Air Vice Marshal Garry Tunnicliffe, CVO, MA, BA. The...

Photo: CourtesyThe delegation was led by the Deputy Commandant of the Royal College of Defense Studies, Air Vice Marshal Garry Tunnicliffe, CVO, MA, BA.The delegation also attended a dinner hosted by the army chief.Acting UK High Commissioner in Bangladesh, Javed Patel, and other senior officials of the high commission were present at the dinner. Senior officials of the army, navy, and air force of Bangladesh also attended the dinner.The UK delegation will leave Bangladesh for India on 21 May.