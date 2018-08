He said Japanese investors have shown keen interest to invest in the textile sector of Bangladesh.



Japan also wants to import manpower from Bangladesh, he added.



The minister expressed the hope that Japan will be the large export destination for Bangladeshi items in near future and export earnings from Japan will cross US$ 2.0 billion-mark within next two or three years.



Currently, Bangladesh earns US$1.13 billion from exports of goods, mostly RMG items, to Japan.

