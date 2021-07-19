BD successfully stops the rise of the Indian Delta Variant

Bangladesh COVID: 1,117,310 Cases and 18,125 Deaths - Worldometer Bangladesh Coronavirus update with statistics and graphs: total and new cases, deaths per day, mortality and recovery rates, current active cases, recoveries, trends and timeline.

Lockdown measures have worked and BD was able to stabilise at last the rise of the Indian Delta variant without closing down critical factories like garments.Unlike India and now Indonesia, BD was able to take the necessary actions to just about keep the lid on the virus and not having masses of people die for lack of medical facilities.On the vaccine front, the highly effective Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are being given in mass now. The less effective Chinese Sinopharm vaccine is providing extra support in the campaign. Millions of AstraZeneca doses will arrive this month from Japan and Covax to both give the 2nd dose to 1.5 million and also double jab another 1-1.5 million of the vulnerable.With some lockdowns on and off till October this year, BD should be able to keep the virus within the limits of the capacity of the health system to cope and be pretty much out of this pandemic by October due to immunity from vaccines and natural immunity of those who caught and recovered from the virus.Hopefully this current 9-day semi-lifting of restrictions does not make things much worse before another 2 week lockdown comes into force on Saturday 00:00hrs to try to drive down the infection rate from its current high rate.