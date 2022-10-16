BD stays ahead of India in GDP per capita - IMF October 2022 Database

Interesting that just 6 months ago, IMF forecast that India would grow faster than BD in 2022.
Bangladesh has to be admired for achieving tremendous growth and improvement in human development. In the 1990s, economists were speaking about Bangladesh and Haiti as nations getting sucked inexorably into a blackhole of misery. Bangladesh has come a long way ahead and become the best country in South Asia in Human Development. Bangladesh provides an excellent roadmap for other non-oil-rich Islamic countries to get out of misery and find a path upwards. Especially for Pakistan, Bangladesh is an example of how to escape from stasis and bring hope for the people.