BD not interested in US defence deal under Indo-Pacific strategy

Under the proposed Indo Pacific Strategy alliance, led by the United States, Bangladesh is not interested in purchasing arms, rather the country wants American investments in infrastructure."They want to sell arms, but we are not interested in issues related to conflict," foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told the FE when asked about Bangladesh's stance on the IPS.This message will be conveyed to the US deputy secretary of state Stephen Biegan as he kicks off his three-day Dhaka visit tomorrow (Wednesday).Bangladesh feels that the IPS will be effective for the country if it gets US investments in infrastructure building under the strategy."We have no objection to the Indo Pacific strategy. But they should come forward to the infrastructure development if they want to make the IPS more effective"."They have to spend money, only talking will not do, they have to invest," the minister said pointing out that the US has no contribution to Bangladesh's infrastructure development."They can do it if they want," he said defending his argument.According to a recent study by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, China is the fifth-biggest arms supplier in the world and also supplies most weapons to the region, except India, which is its regional rivalAround 35 per cent of China's arms supplies went to Pakistan between 2013 and 2017, followed by 19 per cent to Bangladesh.Dhaka procured 71 per cent of its arms from China over the five-year period, and Myanmar 68 per cent.In view of the growing influence of China in the region, the US and its allies launched the IPS, apparently to counter China's Belt and Rod Initiative (BRI).Bangladesh has already become a major partner of BRI under which it will get over 25 billion US dollar for building infrastructure.Recently, the USA has unleashed a fresh diplomatic offensive to revamp its ties with the regional countries, which have become partners of the China-led BRI.Meanwhile, the visit of the US Deputy Secretary of State is considered part of that effort, analysts said.Asked about the possible agenda, the minister admitted that IPS will be a major focus in the talks between Bangladeshi officials and Mr Biegun.However, issues related to Rohingya, visa and Covid cooperation will also come up, he added."We'll discuss the Rohingya issue and we will make it clear that we are not interested in only humanitarian assistance, our main goal is repatriation, they must go back to that country," the minister said.Dr Momen criticised the USA for not issuing visas to some Bangladeshi students, who secured I-20 from American institutions."They have not issued visas to Bangladeshi students who got I-20, but students of the neighbouring countries like India and Pakistan got the same category visas. This is discriminatory," he noted.This is very discriminatory because Bangladesh's condition is better than other nations in terms of Covid control, impact is much lesser in the country, he argued."Still, they did not issue visas to our students, this is not good," he said."We also want support for our garment sector, which was affected by Covid," the minister said.For example, the U.S. can offer the garments sector three years' moratorium on duty to enable the country to absorb the shock from Covid, he added.The Bangladesh government is unwilling to engage in rivalries among powerful countries at both international and regional levels, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said on Monday.‘We don’t want to engage in rivalries,’ the minister told reporters at his office in view of the move of four countries for expediting the Indo-Pacific Strategy and a scheduled visit of a US deputy secretary to Bangladesh.On elements of the Indo-Pacific Strategy, propagated by the United States with participation of India, Japan and Australia, Momen said that Bangladesh was interested only in development aspect of the IPS.US deputy secretary of state Stephen E Biegun is scheduled to reach Dhaka on a three-day official visit today to discuss the Indo-Pacific Strategy among other issues.Stephen is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Bangladesh counterpart, state minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam, tomorrow.He would call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina and foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday.The Indo-Pacific Strategy, trade, including US defence articles’ sales, and COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be in the US agenda, while the Bangladesh side may prefer to talk on attracting US investment and getting greater market access and technical know-how for agriculture, according to diplomatic sources on both sides.‘They [US] want to sell defence articles,’ the foreign minister said.They could extend a moratorium on duties on imports from Bangladesh, including RMG products, for three years, he said.The minister also stressed the need for an end to visa discrimination by the US for Bangladeshi students.Indian and Pakistani students are getting US visas, while Bangladeshi students are kept waiting for long in spite of confirmation of their admission to US educational institutions, he added.Stephen was scheduled to reach New Delhi on Monday, starting his five-day tour in India and Bangladesh.‘It is understandable that the focus of his visit is India,’ a senior Bangladesh official said, indicating to the US presidential elections that will take place in three weeks.Bangladesh is at risk of becoming a party to international and regional rivalry unless the country maintains a neutral position, keeping strategic affairs and national interests in consideration amid the growing rivalries among countries like India, China, the United States, Australia and Japan, Bangladeshi foreign policy and defence analysts believe.