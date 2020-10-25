What's new

BD MP Haji Selim's Son Assaults Navy Officer

The military should send a stern warning to BAL thugs. Enough is enough with this lawlessness.




News:
হাজী সেলিমের গাড়ি থেকে বেরিয়ে নৌবাহিনীর কর্মকর্তাকে মারধর

নৌবাহিনীর এক কর্মকর্তার মোটরসাইকেলকে ধাক্কা দিয়েছিল সংসদ সদস্যের স্টিকার লাগানো একটি গাড়ি। এরপর ওই গাড়ি থেকে কয়েক ব্যক্তি নেমে লেফটেন্যান্ট ওয়াসিফ নামের ওই কর্মকর্তাকে মারধর করেন। গতকাল রোববার সন্ধ্যার পর ধানমন্ডিতে কলাবাগান ক্রসিংয়ের কাছে এ ঘটনা ঘটে।

রাত সোয়া ১০টায় ধানমন্ডি থানার সহকারী উপপরিদর্শক আবদুল্লাহ জাহিদ প্রথম আলোকে বলেন, ওই গাড়িটি সাংসদ হাজী সেলিমের। ঘটনার সময় তিনি গাড়িতে ছিলেন না। তাঁর ছেলে ও নিরাপত্তারক্ষী ছিলেন। পুলিশ সাংসদের গাড়ি ও নৌবাহিনীর কর্মকর্তার মোটরসাইকেল ধানমন্ডি থানায় নিয়ে এসেছে। তিনি জানান, দুই পক্ষই থানায়। আলাপ-আলোচনার পর আইনগত ব্যবস্থা নেওয়ার ব্যাপারে সিদ্ধান্ত হবে।

একজন প্রত্যক্ষদর্শী প্রথম আলোকে বলেন, তিনি রাস্তায় জটলা থেকে মুঠোফোনে ভিডিও করেন। তাঁর সামনেই সাংসদের গাড়ি থেকে নেমে এসে একজন নৌবাহিনীর কর্মকর্তাকে মারধর করেন। একপর্যায়ে ওই কর্মকর্তা আত্মরক্ষার চেষ্টা করেন।
এই প্রত্যক্ষদর্শী ঘটনার সময়ে মুঠোফোনে ভিডিও ধারণ করেন। ওই ভিডিওতে দেখা যায়, আহত নৌবাহিনীর কর্মকর্তা নিজেকে লেফটেন্যান্ট ওয়াসিফ বলে পরিচয় দেন। তিনি বলেন, বই কিনে স্ত্রীসহ মোটরবাইকে ফিরছিলেন। ওই গাড়িটি তাঁর মোটরসাইকেলকে ধাক্কা দেয়। তিনি তখনই মোটরসাইকেল থামান এবং নিজের পরিচয় দেন। গাড়ি থেকে নেমে দুই ব্যক্তি তাঁকে মারধর শুরু করেন। মারধরের কারণে তাঁর (ওয়াসিফ) দাঁত ভেঙে গেছে। তাঁর স্ত্রীর গায়েও হাত দিয়েছে বলে অভিযোগ করেন তিনি।

ঘটনাস্থলে লোকজন জমে গেলে সাংসদের গাড়ি ফেলে মারধরকারীরা সরে যান। পরে পুলিশ এসে গাড়ি ও মোটরসাইকেলটি থানায় নিয়ে যায়। ভিডিওতে গাড়ির নম্বর দেখা যায় ঢাকা মেট্টো– ঘ ১১-৫৭৩৬। ঘটনার বিষয়ে বক্তব্য জানতে হাজী সেলিমের মুঠোফোনে কল এবং খুদে বার্তা পাঠানো হলেও তিনি কোনো উত্তর দেননি।

রাত সাড়ে ১১টার দিকে পুলিশ সূত্র জানায়, দুই পক্ষই থানা থেকে চলে গেছে। রাত পৌনে ১২টায় ধানমন্ডি থানার ভারপ্রাপ্ত কর্মকর্তা (ওসি) ইকরাম আলী মিয়া প্রথম আলোকে বলেন, এ ব্যাপারে এখন পর্যন্ত কোনো মামলা হয়নি। যেহেতু বিষয়টিতে বাহিনীর সংশ্লিষ্টতা আছে তাই পুলিশ ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্তৃপক্ষের নির্দেশনার অপেক্ষায় আছেন। গাড়ি ও মোটরসাইকেল থানায় আছে।
ধানমন্ডি থানার ভারপ্রাপ্ত কর্মকর্তা ওসি ইকরাম আলী মিয়া রাত ১২ টার দিকে প্রথম আলোকে বলেন, এ ব্যাপারে এখনো কোনো মামলা হয়নি। যেহেতু বিষয়টিতে বাহিনীর সংশ্লিষ্টতা আছে তাই তাঁরা অপেক্ষা করছেন। গাড়ি ও মোটরসাইকেল থানায় আছে।

Google translation:
Haji Selim got out of his car and beat the naval officer


A Navy officer's motorcycle was hit by a car with a Member of Parliament sticker. Then some people got out of the car and beat the officer named Lieutenant Wasif. The incident took place near Kalabagan Crossing in Dhanmondi on Sunday evening. Dhanmondi Police Station Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdullah Zahid told Prothom Alo at 10:15 pm that the car belonged to MP Haji Selim. He was not in the car at the time of the incident. He had a son and a security guard. Police brought the MP's car and the navy officer's motorcycle to Dhanmondi police station. He said both sides were at the police station. After discussion, a decision will be taken to take legal action. An eyewitness told Prothom Alo that he made a video on his mobile phone from a crowd on the street. He got out of the MP's car in front of him and beat up a naval officer. At one point, the officer tried to defend himself. The eyewitness recorded the video on his mobile phone at the time of the incident. As seen in the video, the injured naval officer identified himself as Lieutenant Wasif. He said he was returning to the motorbike with his wife after buying books. The car hit his motorcycle. He then stopped the motorcycle and introduced himself. Two men got out of the car and started beating him. His (Wasif) teeth were broken due to the beating. He also alleged that he had touched his wife. When the crowd gathered at the spot, the assailants left the MP's car and moved away. Later the police came and took the car and motorcycle to the police station. The number of the vehicle can be seen in the video Dhaka Metro - D 11-5636. Haji Selim's mobile phone was called and text messages were sent to inquire about the incident, but he did not respond. According to police sources, both the parties left the police station around 11:30 pm. Dhanmondi Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ikram Ali Mia told Prothom Alo that no case has been registered so far. Since the forces are involved in the matter, the police are awaiting the direction of the higher authorities. Cars and motorcycles are at the police station. Officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi Police Station OC Ikram Ali Mia told Prothom Alo around 12pm that no case has been registered in this regard yet. Since the forces are involved in the matter, they are waiting. Cars and motorcycles are at the police station.


Prothom Alo link
 
With gen Aziz sellout magi at the helm? Forget about it
Magir chele ke jail e niya aro protection dita se. ar naile baire thakle to mair khaibo
 
The military is not just Gen Aziz. It is 200,000 men and women (BA + BN) trained for combat.
This may boil over and cascade if PM does not intervene herself.
 
Systematic awami league killing, harassing and undermining Bangladesh defense forces all part of awami plan. Awami plan started around 2006, execution started with Peelkhana massacre killing 58 army officers in 2009, in between army officers were abducted with no trace, tortured and many things. Just couple months ago Maj. Sinha killed by awami killing force in "police" uniform and now this....
 
From official record of the GD, this is what awami league MP son did to Bangladesh navy officer in the street:

মামলার এজাহারে বলা হয়েছে, তিনি ও তার স্ত্রী মোটরসাইকেলে করে যাচ্ছিলেন। সংসদ সদস্য হাজী সেলিমের গাড়ি তার মোটরসাইকেলকে ধাক্কা দেয়। ধাক্কা সামলে সড়কের পাশে মোটরসাইকেল থেকে নেমে গাড়িটির সামনে দাঁড়ান ওয়াসিম। নিজের পরিচয় দেন। তখন গাড়ি থেকে আসামিরা একসঙ্গে বলতে থাকেন, ‘তোর নৌবাহিনী/সেনাবাহিনী বের করতেছি, তোর লেফটেন্যান্ট/ক্যাপ্টেন বের করতেছি। তোকে এখনি মেরে ফেলব’ বলে কিল-ঘুষি মারেন এবং আমার স্ত্রীকে অশ্লীল ভাষায় গালিগালাজ করেন।

‘তারা আমাকে মারধর করে রক্তাক্ত অবস্থায় ফেলে যায়। পরে আমার স্ত্রী, স্থানীয় জনতা এবং পাশে ডিউটিরত ধানমন্ডি থানার ট্রাফিক পুলিশ কর্মকর্তা আমাকে উদ্ধার করে আনোয়ার খান মডেল হাসপাতালে নিয়ে যায়।’

Translation
According to the statement of case, he and his wife were riding a motorcycle. MP Haji Selim's car hit his motorcycle. Wasim got down from the motorcycle on the side of the road and stood in front of the car. Introduce yourself. Then the accused started saying together from the car, 'I am going to knock out your navy / army, I am am going to knock out your lieutenant / captain title. I will kill you now, 'he said, punching and insulting my wife.

'They beat me and left me in a bloody state. Later, my wife, local people and the traffic police officer of Dhanmondi police station on duty rescued me and took me to Anwar Khan Model Hospital.

Source
www.newsbybd.net

বিডিটুডে.নেট:নৌবাহিনী কর্মকর্তাকে মারধর, হাজী সেলিমের ছেলে গ্রেফতার

নৌবাহিনী কর্মকর্তাকে মারধর ও হত্যার হুমকির ঘটনায় হওয়া মামলার এজাহারভূক্ত আসামি হাজী সেলিমের ছেলে ৩০নং ওয়ার্ডের কাউন্সিলর ও ঢাকা-৭ আসনের সংসদ সদস্য হাজী সেলিমের ছেলে মোহাম্মদ এরফান সেলি
www.newsbybd.net www.newsbybd.net
 
