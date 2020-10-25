BD MP Haji Selim's Son Assaults Navy Officer

Haji Selim got out of his car and beat the naval officer

The military should send a stern warning to BAL thugs. Enough is enough with this lawlessness................................News:নৌবাহিনীর এক কর্মকর্তার মোটরসাইকেলকে ধাক্কা দিয়েছিল সংসদ সদস্যের স্টিকার লাগানো একটি গাড়ি। এরপর ওই গাড়ি থেকে কয়েক ব্যক্তি নেমে লেফটেন্যান্ট ওয়াসিফ নামের ওই কর্মকর্তাকে মারধর করেন। গতকাল রোববার সন্ধ্যার পর ধানমন্ডিতে কলাবাগান ক্রসিংয়ের কাছে এ ঘটনা ঘটে।রাত সোয়া ১০টায় ধানমন্ডি থানার সহকারী উপপরিদর্শক আবদুল্লাহ জাহিদ প্রথম আলোকে বলেন, ওই গাড়িটি সাংসদ হাজী সেলিমের। ঘটনার সময় তিনি গাড়িতে ছিলেন না। তাঁর ছেলে ও নিরাপত্তারক্ষী ছিলেন। পুলিশ সাংসদের গাড়ি ও নৌবাহিনীর কর্মকর্তার মোটরসাইকেল ধানমন্ডি থানায় নিয়ে এসেছে। তিনি জানান, দুই পক্ষই থানায়। আলাপ-আলোচনার পর আইনগত ব্যবস্থা নেওয়ার ব্যাপারে সিদ্ধান্ত হবে।একজন প্রত্যক্ষদর্শী প্রথম আলোকে বলেন, তিনি রাস্তায় জটলা থেকে মুঠোফোনে ভিডিও করেন। তাঁর সামনেই সাংসদের গাড়ি থেকে নেমে এসে একজন নৌবাহিনীর কর্মকর্তাকে মারধর করেন। একপর্যায়ে ওই কর্মকর্তা আত্মরক্ষার চেষ্টা করেন।এই প্রত্যক্ষদর্শী ঘটনার সময়ে মুঠোফোনে ভিডিও ধারণ করেন। ওই ভিডিওতে দেখা যায়, আহত নৌবাহিনীর কর্মকর্তা নিজেকে লেফটেন্যান্ট ওয়াসিফ বলে পরিচয় দেন। তিনি বলেন, বই কিনে স্ত্রীসহ মোটরবাইকে ফিরছিলেন। ওই গাড়িটি তাঁর মোটরসাইকেলকে ধাক্কা দেয়। তিনি তখনই মোটরসাইকেল থামান এবং নিজের পরিচয় দেন। গাড়ি থেকে নেমে দুই ব্যক্তি তাঁকে মারধর শুরু করেন। মারধরের কারণে তাঁর (ওয়াসিফ) দাঁত ভেঙে গেছে। তাঁর স্ত্রীর গায়েও হাত দিয়েছে বলে অভিযোগ করেন তিনি।ঘটনাস্থলে লোকজন জমে গেলে সাংসদের গাড়ি ফেলে মারধরকারীরা সরে যান। পরে পুলিশ এসে গাড়ি ও মোটরসাইকেলটি থানায় নিয়ে যায়। ভিডিওতে গাড়ির নম্বর দেখা যায় ঢাকা মেট্টো– ঘ ১১-৫৭৩৬। ঘটনার বিষয়ে বক্তব্য জানতে হাজী সেলিমের মুঠোফোনে কল এবং খুদে বার্তা পাঠানো হলেও তিনি কোনো উত্তর দেননি।রাত সাড়ে ১১টার দিকে পুলিশ সূত্র জানায়, দুই পক্ষই থানা থেকে চলে গেছে। রাত পৌনে ১২টায় ধানমন্ডি থানার ভারপ্রাপ্ত কর্মকর্তা (ওসি) ইকরাম আলী মিয়া প্রথম আলোকে বলেন, এ ব্যাপারে এখন পর্যন্ত কোনো মামলা হয়নি। যেহেতু বিষয়টিতে বাহিনীর সংশ্লিষ্টতা আছে তাই পুলিশ ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্তৃপক্ষের নির্দেশনার অপেক্ষায় আছেন। গাড়ি ও মোটরসাইকেল থানায় আছে।ধানমন্ডি থানার ভারপ্রাপ্ত কর্মকর্তা ওসি ইকরাম আলী মিয়া রাত ১২ টার দিকে প্রথম আলোকে বলেন, এ ব্যাপারে এখনো কোনো মামলা হয়নি। যেহেতু বিষয়টিতে বাহিনীর সংশ্লিষ্টতা আছে তাই তাঁরা অপেক্ষা করছেন। গাড়ি ও মোটরসাইকেল থানায় আছে।Google translation:A Navy officer's motorcycle was hit by a car with a Member of Parliament sticker. Then some people got out of the car and beat the officer named Lieutenant Wasif. The incident took place near Kalabagan Crossing in Dhanmondi on Sunday evening. Dhanmondi Police Station Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdullah Zahid told Prothom Alo at 10:15 pm that the car belonged to MP Haji Selim. He was not in the car at the time of the incident. He had a son and a security guard. Police brought the MP's car and the navy officer's motorcycle to Dhanmondi police station. He said both sides were at the police station. After discussion, a decision will be taken to take legal action. An eyewitness told Prothom Alo that he made a video on his mobile phone from a crowd on the street. He got out of the MP's car in front of him and beat up a naval officer. At one point, the officer tried to defend himself. The eyewitness recorded the video on his mobile phone at the time of the incident. As seen in the video, the injured naval officer identified himself as Lieutenant Wasif. He said he was returning to the motorbike with his wife after buying books. The car hit his motorcycle. He then stopped the motorcycle and introduced himself. Two men got out of the car and started beating him. His (Wasif) teeth were broken due to the beating. He also alleged that he had touched his wife. When the crowd gathered at the spot, the assailants left the MP's car and moved away. Later the police came and took the car and motorcycle to the police station. The number of the vehicle can be seen in the video Dhaka Metro - D 11-5636. Haji Selim's mobile phone was called and text messages were sent to inquire about the incident, but he did not respond. According to police sources, both the parties left the police station around 11:30 pm. Dhanmondi Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ikram Ali Mia told Prothom Alo that no case has been registered so far. Since the forces are involved in the matter, the police are awaiting the direction of the higher authorities. Cars and motorcycles are at the police station. Officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi Police Station OC Ikram Ali Mia told Prothom Alo around 12pm that no case has been registered in this regard yet. Since the forces are involved in the matter, they are waiting. Cars and motorcycles are at the police station.