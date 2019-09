Smaller circle ismedium range SAMThe Sky Dragon 50 also called GAS2 is a Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Defense missile system designed and manufactured by the Chinese Defense Company NORINCO (China North Industries Corporation). The Sky Dragon was unveiled for the first time during the AAD Defense Exhibition of South Africa in September 2014. The Sky Dragon 50 is the latest generation of air defence missile system developed by Norinco which has a maximum firing range of 50 km. According the Chinese military magazine Kanwa, the Chinese Defense Company NORINCO has exported its new medium-range surface-to-air defense missile system to Rwanda. This country is the first foreign customer for the Sky Dragon 50.Smaller circle than that isshort range SAMThe HQ-7B is the latest version, based on an indigenous 6x6 armored chassis. It was first revealed somewhere in 2009. This air defense system is widely used by the Chinese armed forces. It is also being proposed for export customers as the FM-90. This air defense system has been exported to Pakistan. A TELAR vehicle carries four missiles and is fitted with engagement radar. It appears that engagement radar is similar to that of the previous HQ-7A. The missile is 3 m long and weight 84.5 kg. It has a solid fuel rocket motor. It gives the missile a maximum speed of 900 m/s and a range of 15 km. It can engage helicopters, aircraft, cruise missiles, air-to-ground missiles and anti-radiation missiles at a range of up to 15 km. Minimum range of fire is 700 m. Maximum altitude is 6 000 m. Missile has a 15 kg High-Explosive Fragmentation (HE-FRAG) warhead with contact and proximity fuses. It is claimed that a hit probability with a single shot is more than 85%Smallest circle iswith 6km range...