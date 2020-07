There is already a thread on this but I will add my point here.



Let us not call these grave diggers as Islamists because they are not really forwarding true Islam. They don't think about why Islam came about. They only give service to the apparent behaviors of a supposed Muslim : prayer, fasting and the like.



Most South Asian Muslims of the recent two decades are an embarrassment, not really the intellectual types who in earlier decades were fired up by the modern revolutionary thought from the Russian revolution.



I hope these particular BD priests ( there is no priest system in Islam ) are punished severely.

Click to expand...