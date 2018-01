They are the friends of our enemy – Rahmet-li Jinnah upon observing the insurgent behavior of Bengali students at the Dacca University after the creation of Pak



BD is like Sita who has been rescued from Ravana - Indian (Ram’s) understanding



BD is the most successful RAW ops – B. Raman (former RAW top dog)



BD will never be allowed to be outside Indian orbit – Former IA Chief



I am pretty sure BD folks have nothing to complain on their status update to be an official “Buffer State” in between India and China as per the following article by an Indian strategist. Anyway, it has always been the Indian plan. By the by, BD isn’t exactly alone – Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Sri Lanka, Maldives all feature there!!!! Anyway, Pak is still Pak – all the Chanakya tricks aren’t enough to subdue her!!!!!



Now, to understand what it means to be a buffer state you need to look at the history. Afganistan was a buffer state (Britsh vs Russian Empires), and so was Belgium (France vs Germany). The condition of Afganistan is there to see. As for Belgium, it was the first to go before the final German assault on France during both WW1&2. Not exactly an enviable position to be a buffer!!! The Indian strategists are almost sure that China’s going to attack them to get South Tibet back. And, they’re counting on the Buffer States to shield them!!!! Since, BD, Bhutan and Nepal surround the Chicken Neck, all the responsibilities to save India lie with them! Therefore, no respite for the Buffers. For a reason BD air force can only have 8 (eight) front-line aircrafts, whose parts are supplied by India!!! And, all BD mid-ranking to general staffs have to show absolute allegiance to RAW/India etc. by saluting “Fire” day and night like their Indian counterparts!!! Not to mention the current BD government – by their own admission they’re not Muslim but Murted – is there to stay for an unforeseeable future on the basis of the “permanent settlement”. Kolay gelsin – let it be easy on you….

